If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. Celebrating Black History Month, I had the privilege (during a panel hosted by Georgetown University) of sharing space with some outstanding reporters who cover the President. After sitting down with them, I was compelled to reflect upon the impact that Black journalists have when uplifting our stories and magnifying our pain, as well as our triumphs. Although my conversation with Yamiche Alcindor, Toluse Olorunnipa and April Ryan took place during the shortest month of the year, their work is enduring.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO