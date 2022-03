Roman Abramovich has confirmed he will sell Chelsea after almost 20 years as owner the Stamford Bridge club.Here, we look at the big questions on another major development for the Champions League holders.What has Abramovich said?Chelsea’s Russian-Israeli owner has told of his “incredibly difficult decision” to put the west London club up for sale. Abramovich branded owning Chelsea the biggest privilege of his life.Why is Abramovich selling now?The 55-year-old is increasingly likely to be subjected to UK Government sanctions over his proximity to Russia’s political leadership amid the invasion of Ukraine. Should his UK assets be frozen then Abramovich would...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO