Apparently, the dream of an 162-game MLB regular season isn’t quite as dead as we all thought. Major League Baseball views Tuesday as the absolute deadline to reach a new collective bargaining agreement and still play a full 162-game season, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. Last week, commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the first two series of the season were canceled -- and would not be rescheduled -- but it appears the league is now willing to make up those games if a deal is reached in the next 24 hours.

