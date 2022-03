DENVER — The Broncos, Packers and the rest of the NFL are still waiting on a decision from Aaron Rodgers with free agency quickly approaching. Rodgers, the back-to-back league MVP, has yet to inform the Packers what he intends to do next season after spending his entire career in Green Bay. According to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is "torn" on where to play next year, but that if it's not with the Packers, Rodgers would want to play for the Broncos.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO