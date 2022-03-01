ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDermott: 'Change is good once in a while'

By Sal Capaccio
Heading into last season, the Buffalo Bills had virtually no turnover whatsoever on their coaching staff.

A couple of lower-level assistants to position coaches left, but no primary position coaches or coordinators. The team did not hire anyone from outside the building to a primary position coaching spot, either.

Things have changed a lot in less than a year.

Already this offseason, they’ve replaced two of their three coordinators, all among a group of eight spots that have been filled, including five who came from outside the organization.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, head coach Sean McDermott recognized the challenges that can come with so much turnover, but also said that it can be a very positive thing for the team, as well.

“Change is good once in a while,” McDermott said while speaking from a podium to a large gathering. “It’s different. I think there’s different perspectives that are brought to the table, new ideas. I think that continues to challenge the norm and the standard, and I think that’s healthy. With that, though, comes some challenges of building that team that is within the overall team. So the staff, to me, represents a team within the team. The chemistry on the staff, getting people on the same page with how we’re teaching, whether it’s fundamentals, our offensive playbook, our defensive playbook, special teams, that’s critical, because then you’ve got to teach it a certain way and I think all of those little things lead to success on the field.”

Brian Daboll, who has been the offensive coordinator in Buffalo the past four seasons after he was hired by McDermott in 2018 and the only coordinator quarterback Josh Allen has had as a professional, was hired by the New York Giants as their new head coach.

The Bills elevated quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to replace him, and replaced Dorsey's quarterbacks coach position with former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Even though Allen will now have a new coordinator calling the shots, it's someone he's worked with in the past three seasons, and that was important to McDermott and the organization.

“More than anything, I wanted Josh to be comfortable,” McDermott said about promoting Dorsey. “Wanting to do it the right way was big for me and Brandon [Beane]. So Josh being involved in this decision, I think gives him some ownership and also trying to keep him comfortable, but also growing our system from where it’s been.”

