Father who killed 3 kids at Sacramento church was under restraining order: police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KNX) — A man who fatally shot his three children and two adults at a Sacramento church on Monday was the subject of a restraining order taken out by the children’s mother, according to police. The order would have prohibited him from obtaining a firearm.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were investigating how the 39-year-old got the gun despite the court order.

The shooting occurred at a church located on Wyda Way, just east of the city, shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday. It was during a supervised visit between the man and his children.

The children killed were girls aged 9, 10, and 13, according to Sacramento sheriff’s deputies. Their father took his own life shortly after committing murder, officials said.

