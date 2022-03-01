ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

10 companies that pay workers $15 an hour or more

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ND1cg_0eSlMh7H00

( WJW ) – Target made headlines this week when it announced employees in some states would be hired at $24 an hour this year.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, and hasn’t changed since 2009.

Target to pay workers a starting wage of up to $24 an hour

Target and other companies are offering starting wages to make the market competitive, which is good news for workers.

AETNA

Aetna was ahead of the curve for starting wages.

The company announced it would increase the base hourly wage for U.S. employees to $16 an hour back in 2015. Its parent company, CVS , is also boosting wages.

Check out job openings here .

ALDI

Grocery retailer Aldi is known for its discount prices, but you may not have known it is also rated as one of the top companies for workers.

“We know the importance of investing in our people,” David Rinaldo, co-president of Aldi U.S., said in a press release announcing an increase in wages and hiring.

Starting wages for store and warehouse positions are between $15 and $19 an hour, based on market and position.

Check out jobs here .

AMAZON

Amazon says $15 is just the start for its employees.

In some areas, the company says its starting pay is $18 an hour.

The company also offers day-one benefits, including healthcare, paid family leave and college tuition.

See job listings here .

ALSO READ: Highest-paying jobs in Memphis that don’t require a college degree

BANK OF AMERICA

Bank of America announced in the fall that it was raising starting wages to $21 per hour. The company says it is on track to get those wages to $25 an hour by 2025.

“Our company’s focus on Responsible Growth requires that we provide a great place to work,” said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America, in a press release.

Click here for job openings.

BEST BUY

Best Buy announced in August that workers would start at $15 an hour.

The company also says it offers no-cost healthcare to employees and dependents, a fitness membership and other services for staff.

View openings here .

COSTCO

Costco raised its starting wage to $17 an hour in October. That’s up from $16 in Feb. 2021, and $15 in 2019.

Costco CEO W. Craig Jelinek says raises equate to good business, because higher wages reduce turnover.

According to the company, the average tenure of a Costco employee was 9 years , at least as of 2021.

Workers also receive paid vacation and are eligible for healthcare.

Click here for job listings.

CVS HEALTH

CVS Health announced in August that it was raising the minimum hourly wage to $15 an hour. The increase goes into effect in July 2022.

According to CVS , 65% of the company’s employees already make more than that.

See job openings here .

HOBBY LOBBY

Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. raised its minimum full-time hourly wage to $18.50 at the beginning of 2022.

The company made the announcement in December.

“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said David Green, Hobby Lobby founder and CEO. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”

The company offers healthcare and paid vacations to employees. Check for openings here .

PNC BANK

PNC Bank bumped the minimum hourly wage to $18 in November of 2021.

“Our employees are our most precious resource, and by investing in them, we invest in our future,” said Vicki Henn, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for PNC.

The company says the pay boost is to attract and retain the best employees, which in turn, will strengthen the bank’s position in the marketplace.

Click here for jobs at PNC.

TARGET

Target announced Monday that its minimum wage would range from $15 to $24 an hour.

The $24 hourly wage will be offered in areas with competitive markets, like New York.

Its universal starting wage is $15.

See job openings here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphians suing Family Dollar over rodent issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Family Dollar rodent infestation problem is turning into another headache for the company in the form of lawsuits. Memphians Lakindal Smith and Keith Martin have filed a class action lawsuit in Virginia against Family Dollar because of contaminated products and what they call ‘gross negligence.’ For several weeks, a rat infestation […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
WREG

IRS to hire 10,000 in attempt to cut tax returns backlog

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) intends on hiring 10,000 employees in an effort to address a backlog of nearly 24 million tax returns, the majority of which are from the 2020 tax season, The Washington Post reported, citing four people familiar with the plan.
INCOME TAX
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores March 1-7

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest:La Quinta Inn (Food Service) […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Wjw#Aetna Aetna#Aldi Grocery#Aldi
WREG

Kroger worker accused of recording woman in bathroom

OXFORD, Miss.– A 19-year-old employee from Lafayette County, Mississippi is accused of using his phone to secretly record a woman while she was in a bathroom. Amber Ferguson was surprised to learn an employee at a Kroger store in Oxford had been arrested for allegedly using his phone to secretly record women in one of […]
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
WREG

Expungement clinic lets many turn their life around

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens waited patiently to get help with clearing their criminal records Saturday morning at a Binghampton church where an event was offering many Memphians a clean slate. Shelby County Criminal Court hosted an expungement clinic First Baptist Church-Broad. For Calvin Sanford, it was a chance at a second chance. “Me being incarcerated over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi doctor convicted in $1M tax evasion case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi doctor was convicted of tax evasion in an Oxford court this week after federal prosecutors say he failed to pay almost $1 million in tax debt. Dr. Kevin L. Crandell of Golden, Mississippi was an emergency room physician making $30,000 to $40,000 a month, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

WREG

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy