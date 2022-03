Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is no stranger to controversy. Last May, as the state struggled to combat a surge of COVID-19 cases, McGeachin tried to impose a statewide mask ban while Gov. Brad Little was away on a business trip. Five months later, while the GOP governor was in Texas to critique President Joe Biden’s handling of the Mexican border, McGeachin went rogue again, issuing an executive order to ban vaccine mandates that was almost immediately struck down.

