ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Attorney General Urges Department of Energy to Update Calculations that Determine Compliance with Federal Fuel Economy Standards

goldrushcam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 1, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday led a multistate coalition in urging the Department of Energy (DOE) to update its “petroleum equivalency factor,” which determines how electric vehicles are accounted for when calculating auto manufacturers’ average fleetwide fuel economy under the Corporate Average Fuel...

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

California attorney general announces investigation into TikTok's impact on children

A nationwide investigation will explore the risks that the wildly popular shortform video app TikTok poses to children, California Attorney Gen. Rob Bonta announced Wednesday. Among what's under scrutiny will be how the company has sought to increase the time and frequency with which young people use its app; the extent to which it is aware of any harm it may be causing those users; and whether it's violating consumer protection laws in the process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
State
Hawaii State
Local
California Cars
iheart.com

Nathan Hochman Running for California Attorney General to Combat Crime Wave

Californians now have a candidate for Attorney General that will push back on controversial soft-on-crime policies and fight for fair ballot titles and summaries. California Attorney General Rob Bonta is up for election to a full term in November, but new polling shows voters are rejecting his soft-on-crime policies — indicating a tough election battle for the controversial incumbent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
WOWT

Iowa Attorney General urges consumers to act after T-Mobile data breach

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is urging residents to take appropriate steps to protect their identities. A data breach in August 2021 compromised the personal information of millions of current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers. The breach affected more than 53 million individuals, including more than 134,000 Iowa residents.
IOWA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Attorney general leads 25-state coalition against ‘Biden’s attack on energy’

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading a coalition of 25 states in opposition to President Biden’s proposed rule to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration that would prohibit liquefied natural gas from being transported by rail car in the United States. Landry and his colleagues argue that this Biden proposal will have devastating effects on the economy, American energy and national security.
LOUISIANA STATE
Law & Crime

New York Attorney General Urges Judge to Dismiss NRA’s Countersuit, Says Gun Group Shouldn’t Be Allowed to ‘Harry Prosecutors’

The New York Attorney General’s office urged a judge on Friday to dismiss the National Rifle Association’s counterclaims seeking to stop a lawsuit seeking the gun group’s dissolution. Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell said that giving the green light to counterclaims would “set terrible precedent,” allowing the...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Attorney General#Attorneys#Jeep#The Department Of Energy#Congress#Nhtsa#Doe#Calc
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Phase out the Renewable Fuel Standard

I have lived in the Midwest all my life. My desire is for Midwesterners to lead successful and healthy lives, including farmers. I believe that the current Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) policies to produce biofuels (ethanol and biodiesel) pose a grave threat to future Midwestern prosperity. The 2005 RFS federal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Guantanamo detainee jailed for 20 years transferred to psychiatric facility in Saudi Arabia

A Guantanamo Bay detainee held for 20 years for allegedly trying to take part in the 9/11 hijacking plot has been sent home to Saudi Arabia.The Pentagon says that Mohammad Mani Ahmad al-Qahtani, 46, will receive treatment at a psychiatric facility when he arrives back in the country.He had been held at the US base in Cuba since 2002, with US officials determining last year that keeping him detained was “no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States.”His lawyers say that he has shown symptoms of schizophrenia since a young...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price

Comments / 0

Community Policy