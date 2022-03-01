California Attorney General Urges Department of Energy to Update Calculations that Determine Compliance with Federal Fuel Economy Standards

A Guantanamo Bay detainee held for 20 years for allegedly trying to take part in the 9/11 hijacking plot has been sent home to Saudi Arabia.The Pentagon says that Mohammad Mani Ahmad al-Qahtani, 46, will receive treatment at a psychiatric facility when he arrives back in the country.He had been held at the US base in Cuba since 2002, with US officials determining last year that keeping him detained was “no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States.”His lawyers say that he has shown symptoms of schizophrenia since a young...

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO