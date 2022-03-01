ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Euphoria’ Becomes HBO’s Second-Most Watched Series

HBO series, “Euphoria,” is now the second most-watched series on the platform, trailing closely behind “Game Of Thrones.”

According to Deadline, the finale pulled in over 6.6 million viewers across all HBO platforms—up 30% from the previous episode’s viewership.

Season 2 episodes of “Euphoria” averaged approximately 16.3 million viewers across all platforms, making it the best performance of a season for any HBO series other than “GoT” since 2004. Viewership this season nearly doubled the first.

Not too shabby.

The series faced heavy criticism this season, with some feeling the show glories the use of heavy drugs.

“Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with,” Zendaya, who stars as the show’s protagonist, Rue, tells Entertainment Weekly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVCML_0eSlKxCv00
Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Despite the pushback, Zendaya makes it clear that Rue’s story is far from over.

“We can’t leave her here,” she states, also being an executive producer on the HBO series. “It’s really important that there’s light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty inside of her. Whether or not she quite sees that yet, is her own thing.”

Earlier this month, “Euphoria” was renewed for a third season.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement per Variety. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season 3.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
