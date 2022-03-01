ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bill undoing last year’s public notices deal awaits House vote

By Tristan Wood
floridapolitics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'It's simply creating options for folks to get better distributions at a lower cost.'. The House took up a bill Tuesday that would roll back a deal in last year’s public notice legislation, allowing counties to publish those notices on a county website. HB 7049, sponsored by Republican...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Rep. Chuck Clemon’s home rule bill awaits final vote on House floor; commissioners react

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Vote for one or vote for all. “As you well know, it’s a very contentious effort on both sides,” said State Representative Chuck Clemons. That’s the question Alachua County residents may cast a vote on in November if Clemon’s HB 1493 passes on the House floor. The commission is currently elected at-large but Clemon’s proposal gives people the power to switch to single-member districts.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice#House#Hb#Republican
Martinsville Bulletin

Bills requiring a vote on reversion signed in House and Senate

It’s still not certain when Gov. Glenn Youngkin will sign into law a requirement that the City of Martinsville may only revert to a town within Henry County if it gets approval from its voters. Companion bills were submitted in both the House and the Senate by Del. Danny...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
KUTV

School voucher bill could get House vote Monday, but Cox's veto threat looms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — After stalling in the Utah House of Representatives for the last eight days, a school voucher bill is poised to move forward. House Bill 331, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), has been on the House calendar – on hold – since last week when Gov. Spencer Cox threatened to veto the bill if it reaches his desk.
HERRIMAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Taos News

Energy efficiency bill awaits governor's signature

A bill passed during the recent 30-day legislative session and awaiting Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's signature will create a new statewide block grant program to help make utilities more affordable for thousands of low-income New Mexicans while reducing energy consumption across the state. House Bill 37, titled "Community Energy Efficiency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - public notice - Bill Hall Company, LP

PUBLIC NOTICE P/N SAC-2001-34516 Bill Hall Company, LP has applied to the US Army Corps of Engineers for a permit and to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification and to place fill material in 1.35 acres of jurisdictional waters of the US/wetlands near the headwaters of Stanley and Kelly Branches in an area near 1200 Drop Off Drive near the Town of Summerville in Berkeley County that are necessary and unavoidable in order to accommodate traffic related activities to include truck access with circulation corridors and dock facilities, all necessary for feasible site development and to accommodate demand and need for private use. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201, Attn: Logan Ress, Division of Water Quality, until April 1, 2022. AD#1989400.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCTV

Unanimous vote in Florida House on school safety bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of the Florida House of Representatives unanimously voted and passed House Bill 1421: School Safety Act Thursday. In 2018, the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act was passed along with the establishment of the MSD Safety Commission. The commission investigates system failures regarding school shootings and develop recommendations for system wide improvements.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Proposed U.S. aid for Ukraine and its European allies has grown beyond $12 billion, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, as congressional bargainers worked toward a bipartisan government-wide spending deal that would also contain fresh sums for battling COVID-19. The remarks by Schumer, D-N.Y., underscored the momentum in Congress for helping outgunned Ukraine fend off Russian invaders and assisting that country and others cope with refugees and other economic and humanitarian problems caused by the brutal attack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy