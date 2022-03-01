Bill undoing last year’s public notices deal awaits House vote

PUBLIC NOTICE P/N SAC-2001-34516 Bill Hall Company, LP has applied to the US Army Corps of Engineers for a permit and to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification and to place fill material in 1.35 acres of jurisdictional waters of the US/wetlands near the headwaters of Stanley and Kelly Branches in an area near 1200 Drop Off Drive near the Town of Summerville in Berkeley County that are necessary and unavoidable in order to accommodate traffic related activities to include truck access with circulation corridors and dock facilities, all necessary for feasible site development and to accommodate demand and need for private use. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201, Attn: Logan Ress, Division of Water Quality, until April 1, 2022. AD#1989400.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO