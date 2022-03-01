ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverport, KY

Jerry Blair

wxbc1043.com
 6 days ago

Jerry Blair, age 75 died Thursday (2/25). He is survived by his brothers: Joseph...

www.wxbc1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloverport, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
FOXBusiness

US gas price average hits new record high

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high of $4.104 on Monday, surpassing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008 according to data from GasBuddy. "Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Associated Press

Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

BANGKOK (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy