Dylan Vanas and His Platform AgencyBox are Helping Agencies Thrive

The Ford Maverick has to be one of the hottest Ford products at the moment, and 2022 model year trucks have already sold out. This compact, car-based pickup truck with standard front-wheel-drive might not sound like something the American truck-loving market would be into, but this little Ford offers so much value for money, and such good fuel economy figures that most can't seem to stay away. We've already seen that the Maverick can perform all the duties of a "real truck" despite its monocoque chassis and mild power outputs, and Ford has also revealed how owners have created their own accessories for the truck. Now Ford has given some real-world examples of how the Maverick is changing the lives, and profits, of numerous small businesses in America.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO