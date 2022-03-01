ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sean Penn 'walked miles' to Polish border after filming documentary in Kyiv

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Penn was among the thousands (or maybe even millions) leaving Ukraine and heading to the Polish border. The actor arrived in Kyiv last week to film a documentary for VICE about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. On Feb. 28, he posted a photo in which he dragged luggage along...

www.wonderwall.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Hollywood to the rescue! Actor Sean Penn sits in front row of Ukrainian government press briefing after flying to Kyiv to film war documentary for VICE

While the world watched in horror on Thursday as war ripped through Ukraine, American actor Sean Penn was meeting with the country's president and attending government press briefings for part of a VICE documentary he is filming. Drama-chasing Penn, 61 - who found himself in the cartel's firing line in...
MOVIES
SFGate

Sean Penn on the Ground in Ukraine Filming Documentary About Russia’s Invasion

Sean Penn is on the ground in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion, Vice Studios confirmed. The Oscar-winning actor appeared at a press briefing Thursday in the Ukraine capital of Kyiv listening to government officials speak about the crisis. The doc is a Vice Studios production in association...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Dubrow
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Steven Seagal
Person
Amanda Bynes
Person
Dee Snider
Person
Fran Drescher
wonderwall.com

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet spark reconciliation rumors, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late February and early March 2022, starting with this speculation… On Feb. 25, HollywoodLife reported that, according to a source, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet "are very much back together." Said the source, "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago. … They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other." Their two teen children are "obviously thrilled," noted the insider, adding that "everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around." The "Aquaman" star and the former "The Cosby Show" actress announced in January that they were "parting ways in marriage." Since then, multiple media outlets have reported that the pair are simply maintaining a friendship for the sake of their children. On March 1, Jason and the two kids he shares with Lisa attended the New York City premiere of his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's new movie "The Batman." (Zoe is Lisa's daughter from her marriage to Lenny Kravitz.) "We're just so proud. Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. … It's still family, you know?" Jason told "Entertainment Tonight." (His comment seemed to imply that he and Lisa have not, in fact, reconciled romantically.) Said an "ET" source, "They had a lot of love for each other when they broke up, and obviously still do."
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

This might be the most extra Kris Jenner thing ever…

It's no secret that the Kris Jenner is beyond wealthy, but it turns out that she's so rich that she has a room in her home dedicated entirely to dishes and nothing else. A post on lifestyle blog Poosh reveals that the Kardashian-Jenner momager keeps a museum-worthy china collection in a "walk-in closet," which includes a $598 Hermes cup and saucer, a $640 Gucci teapot and a $460 Hermes plate, among other valuables.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#Kyiv#Dui#Alcoholics Anonymous#Film Star#Seanpenn#Kremlin#Russian#Ukrainian
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
wonderwall.com

Hollywood's love affair with Pete Davidson: All the A-listers who've praised Kim Kardashian's boyfriend

Kim Kardashian isn't alone! It seems that everyone in Hollywood is having a love affair with Pete Davidson. Actors and actress — many of them household names — have gone on the record about why they love the "Saturday Night Live" star. Keep reading to see how Ben Stiller, Bill Murray, Kaley Cuoco and more have praised the funnyman (sorry, Kanye).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Brent Hershman’s Death 25 Years Ago This Week Sparked Demands For Shorter Workdays In Hollywood

Click here to read the full article. Sunday marked the 25th anniversary of the death of Brent Hershman, the second assistant cameraman on Pleasantville who was killed March 6, 1997, when he fell asleep at the wheel and slammed his car into a utility pole while driving home after working a 19-hour day – which had been preceded by four 15-hour days in a row. His death sparked industry-wide demands for shorter workdays and inspired a 2006 documentary by legendary filmmaker Haskell Wexler. Wexler, the labor activist and Oscar-winning cinematographer of Bound for Glory and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, took...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wonderwall.com

Kendall Jenner's NBA star beau makes rare comment about their romance, plus more news

Devin Booker talks 'enjoying life to the fullest' with Kendall Jenner. Nearly two years into his relationship with Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's comfortable with his newfound celebrity status as one of the NBA's brightest young stars — and the love interest of one of the world's most successful models. Asked it it was "hard" to navigate having his personal life in the spotlight, the Phoenix Suns player made a rare comment about dating Kendall in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine. "I wouldn't say [it's been] hard," he said, according to Elle. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me," he continued, "and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me." Devin, 25, and Kendall, 26, went public with their romance on Valentine's Day 2021. That June, they both marked their first anniversary with separate posts on social media. But as Kendall explained on last year's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special, she and her sister, Kylie Jenner, usually try to keep their love lives to themselves as much as possible. "Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," she explained. "And no offense to you guys at all," she told her sisters, "but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [do that]. I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy