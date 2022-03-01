Sean Penn 'walked miles' to Polish border after filming documentary in Kyiv

Devin Booker talks 'enjoying life to the fullest' with Kendall Jenner. Nearly two years into his relationship with Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's comfortable with his newfound celebrity status as one of the NBA's brightest young stars — and the love interest of one of the world's most successful models. Asked it it was "hard" to navigate having his personal life in the spotlight, the Phoenix Suns player made a rare comment about dating Kendall in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine. "I wouldn't say [it's been] hard," he said, according to Elle. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me," he continued, "and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me." Devin, 25, and Kendall, 26, went public with their romance on Valentine's Day 2021. That June, they both marked their first anniversary with separate posts on social media. But as Kendall explained on last year's "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special, she and her sister, Kylie Jenner, usually try to keep their love lives to themselves as much as possible. "Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," she explained. "And no offense to you guys at all," she told her sisters, "but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [do that]. I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."

