Books & Literature

“Talking Books”

By cj@wtip.org
WTIP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Talking Books” is a monthly feature on North...

wtip.org

Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
WFMJ.com

21 News Podcast: YSU author Chris Barzak talks about having one of his books targeted for a ban

YSU professor and author Chris Barzak discusses the rising movements in several states to ban certain books from the classroom, including one of his own. Barzak says that while the thought process behind these bans is harmful, he remains optimistic that they will actually backfire and encourage more people to read. Barzak's book, "Wonders of the Invisible World," was included on a list of 850 books targeted for banning by a Texas State representative.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Drury Lane Books
WAVY News 10

Best-selling author from Chesapeake Kwame Alexander talks book ban challenges, project with Lebron James

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — “Several of my books have been banned” says Kwame Alexander, including his recent New York Times best-seller, “The Undefeated.”. But, Alexander, who attended Campostella Elementary, Crestwood Middle and Great Bridge High in Chesapeake, easily changes the mood as he speaks of how “The Undefeated,” a 2019 poem aimed at inspiring and encouraging Black communities, have been well-received by audiences, young and old.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
