“Talking Books”

About Moxy: This sweet girl was rescued by PALS Haven, along with her sister and mom, and several weeks later it was discovered she was pregnant (and so was her sister)! It was a bit of a shock, but she was such a wonderful mama to five adorable little puppies, and now she’s ready to find a forever home to call her own. She is a little shy when you first get to know her, but she loves to be loved, and when you’ve gained her trust, you’ve made yourself a lifelong friend who will want nothing more than to cuddle with you. Moxy has done very well with other small dogs; her best bud right now is a young male terrier mix named Cruz, and they share a kennel and play yard together, and can often be found curled up together on their doggy bed. If you’re interested in meeting this absolute sweetheart, head to PALS Haven and ask to meet Moxy!

