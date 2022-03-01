Harvest One and Its Brands LivRelief(TM) and Dream Water(TM) Report Continued Improvement in Adjusted EBITDA(1) Results for Fiscal Q2 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. LEXX commented on an independent study headed by lead research scientist Dr. Richard van Breeman, which discovered that cannabinoids can block cellular entry of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) and its emerging variants. The study showed that smoking and vaping are likely ineffective measures, whereas oral delivery methods are. “As a company, Lexaria is already actively exploring and researching DehydraTECH(TM)-enabled cannabinoid formulations across various potential therapeutic applications, including oral formulations that are being prepared for registered clinical trials as a possible new pharmaceutical product,” reads a recent article. “In response to the study, Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience, said, ‘Lexaria has led the conversation for years related to oral delivery of cannabinoids and is a world leader through its pioneering drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, in more effective delivery of cannabinoids to the human bloodstream through oral means.’… Lexaria previously announced in June 2021 that the DehydraTECH-enabled remdesivir and ebastine effectively inhibited the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 DAYS AGO