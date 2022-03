The U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE, recruited researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory to study the implementation of renewable energy in Puerto Rico. In a press release issued earlier this month, the DOE announced the U.S. Commonwealth of Puerto Rico will be receiving $12 billion in federal aid and funds to rebuild and modernize its infrastructure and energy grid. As a part of this federal aid, the DOE is launching a study researching how to bring Puerto Rico to 100% renewable energy by 2050.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO