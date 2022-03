The company did not disclose the terms of the deal. Verbit told TechCrunch at the time of its most recent $250 million Series E funding in November that it would double down on its acquisition strategy with the proceeds to consolidate the fragmented $30 billion transcription industry. Last year, it acquired captioning product and solution provider VITAC for $50 million and education and government transcription company Automatic Sync Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO