Stocks

Salesforce (CRM) Shares Up 4% on Q4 Beat and Raised Revenue Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) shares were trading around 4% higher after-hours following the company’s...

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
Benzinga

Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Although the Dow Jones index jumped more than 800 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Trade Desk 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 64.41% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In TTD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 23.62 shares of Trade Desk at the time with $100. This investment in TTD would have produced an average annual return of 77.04%. Currently, Trade Desk has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion.
Entrepreneur

Colfax (CFX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Colfax (CFX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.51%. A quarter ago,...
Entrepreneur

Element Solutions (ESI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimate

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded earnings (as reported) from continuing operations of a penny per share in fourth-quarter 2021 compared with 12 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) totalled 31 cents in the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The company generated...
MarketWatch

ADT shares up 4% premarket as revenue beat and guidance offsets surprise quarterly loss

Residential and commercial security company ADT Inc. shares ADT, +2.19% rose 4% premarket Tuesday, after a revenue beat and upbeat guidance offset an unexpected loss for the fourth quarter. The company had a net loss of $58 million or 7 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $112 million, or 14 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted loss came to 3 cents a share, while the FactSet consensus was for EPS of 19 cents. Revenue edged up to $1.381 billion from $1.315 billion, ahead of the $1.315 billion FactSet consensus. The company said it entered the residential solar market in the quarter after completing the acquisition of Sunpro Solar in December, and launched its ADT Solar product, offering rooftop and energy storage to save on bills. It also launched the Google Nest Doorbell in January that is now part of its ADT smart home offering. The company has also entered a partnership with Ford.
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce: Q4 Earnings, Best Quarter In History, Raises FY23 Guidance

Salesforce (CRM) raises its fiscal 2023 guidance and is expected to grow by approximately 21% CAGR over the coming year. With hindsight, it looks like Salesforce ended up paying approximately 23x forward sales for Slack. It could be argued that perhaps Salesforce's nearly $28 billion acquisition price turned out to be a great success.
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Reports $16 Million Q4 Net Loss

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. reported net sales for the fourth quarter dipped 3 percent to $4.5 billion compared to 2019 on store closures and divestitures. In a Nutshell: Gap Inc., with a portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Thursday that fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected in the low single-digit range versus fiscal year 2021, with first quarter net sales forecast to be down mid to high-single digits versus the first quarter of 2021. The company projected diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of...
