Standex International (SXI) Acquires Sensor Solutions

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market. SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO