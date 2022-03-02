ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Standex International (SXI) Acquires Sensor Solutions

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that it has acquired privately-held, Colorado-based Sensor Solutions for approximately $9.7 million in cash. The transaction is being financed from Standex's existing cash balance. The Company expects the acquisition to be...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

electrek.co

Nuvve partners with Swell Energy to provide residential and commercial customers with holistic, renewable EV charging management

Nuvve Holding Corp. has announced a new partnership with energy management provider Swell Energy Power to integrate each company’s respective technologies to accelerate EV adoption. The companies are combining Nuvve’s cloud-based vehicle-to-grid EV charging technology with Swell’s solar energy and battery storage to create one holistic system for both residential and commercial customers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Secret JPMorgan Division Developing Startup Investment Platform

JPMorgan is reportedly in the midst of developing a business unit dedicated to private companies that will offer an array of services around the concept of matching startups and investors, CNBC reported on Monday (Feb. 28), citing sources with insider information. Project Bloom, as it’s called internally, is headed by...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Siemens pledges $54M across key U.S. manufacturing facilities to support national infrastructure projects

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) joins President Biden at the White House to announce it will invest $54M across key U.S. manufacturing facilities that serve critical infrastructure markets. The company is investing in its existing electrical infrastructure manufacturing hub in Grand Prairie, Texas and a greenfield manufacturing site for electrical infrastructure and make-ready...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
FraminghamSOURCE

Ameresco Announces Participation in the Guidehouse Clean Hydrogen Economy Consortium Pilot Project Launch

FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based cleantech integrator specializing in renewable energy and energy efficiency, announced its participation in a Hydrogen Pilot Project was selected by vote from a new consortium, Building the Clean Hydrogen Economy, formed by Guidehouse, a leading provider of consulting services. The new consortium operates...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Microsoft Looks To Use 5G Wireless To Make Cloud Faster

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) looks to use the 5G equipment of partners like AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) to provide some processing power located even closer to some customers than regional datacenters, Bloomberg reports. AT&T aims to bring private 5G wireless networks to businesses, universities, and the public sector, using Microsoft...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Verbit acquires UK’s market research transcription company Take Note

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal. Verbit told TechCrunch at the time of its most recent $250 million Series E funding in November that it would double down on its acquisition strategy with the proceeds to consolidate the fragmented $30 billion transcription industry. Last year, it acquired captioning product and solution provider VITAC for $50 million and education and government transcription company Automatic Sync Technologies for an undisclosed amount.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

APPlife Digital Solutions Completes Initial Phase Of LollipopNFT, User-Friendly Platform For NFTs

APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc (OTCQB:ALDS), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions announced on Thursday that it has completed the important first stage of its all-inclusive, user-friendly non-fungible-token (NFT) platform, LollipopNFT.com. NFTs are a "one-of-a-kind" crypto token that serves to track the...
TECHNOLOGY
OEM Off-Highway

Motion Industries Names Vice President of Southeast Group

Motion Industries, a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a provider of industrial technology solutions, has promoted Jon Tart to vice president of the company’s southeast group, effective March 1. Tart was promoted from his position of Baltimore division vice president. Starting with Motion in 1996...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

ACI Logistix improving consumer experience through speed, innovation

Five to 10 years ago, if delivery drivers were not wearing brown, purple or white, there would be cause for concern. Today, thanks to gig workers and big names like Amazon, consumers pay little attention to who brings packages to their door, as long as the process is consistent and seamless. Companies like ACI Logistix are using this broader approach to delivery as leverage in building their businesses.
LONG BEACH, CA
Benzinga

Nuvve Partners With Swell Energy On EV Charging Solution

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) has partnered with Swell Energy Inc to advance opportunities for electric vehicle (EV) participation in Swell's virtual power plant (VPP) network. Nuvve expects the integration of its EV resources with Swell's VPPs to allow it to earn valuable grid service revenue. The parties aim to...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Macquarie Creates Major Offshore Wind Specialist

Macquarie's Green Investment Group has announced its plans to launch a new specialist offshore wind business – Corio Generation. Macquarie’s Green Investment Group has announced its plans to launch a new specialist offshore wind business – Corio Generation. Corio will start operations in April 2022 with a...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

DISH Taps ServiceNow for Operations of its SMART 5G Network

DISH Wireless will use the ServiceNow Platform to standardize network and service operations on America’s first Smart Network. DISH Wireless added ServiceNow to its growing list of 5G network partners to help ensure the successful construction, deployment and maintenance of its ambitious, standalone, 5G cloud-based network. ServiceNow’s ability to connect systems, data and people across customer and service operations all on one platform offers DISH better customer and enterprise experiences, while also reducing costs.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND IDEAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO SERVE ASIA PACIFIC REGION

DENVER and SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ideal Systems, a leading systems integrator for broadcast and media systems throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Under the new agreement, Ideal Systems will serve as a strategic reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions' CTSuite portfolio of products and services.
BUSINESS
OEM Off-Highway

Parker, Cummins Partner to Deliver Next Generation IoT-Enabled Services

The Electronic Motion and Controls Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation has partnered with Cummins to integrate its connected engine solutions with Parker’s Mobile IoT platform. This partnership will enable customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Parker components in one dashboard. “Telematics has...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Caban Systems at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with the recently concluded MWC Barcelona 2022, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Alexandra Rasch, CEO, Caban Systems on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you think MWC 2022 will be all about? And what are your MWC...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Microsoft completes $19.7B acquisition of Nuance's AI voice tech

Microsoft $19.7 billion acquisition of Nuance Communications officially closed on Friday, paving the way for the company to expand into the health care space and improve its communications software with AI tech. As the backbone of Siri, Nuance already works with health care giants like Epic, Humana and Cleveland Clinic....
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market. SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?
MARKETS
Reuters

EV firm Faraday Future appoints AlixPartners' Becky Roof as interim CFO

(Reuters) - Electric vehicle firm Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc said on Tuesday it appointed Becky Roof as interim chief financial officer. Roof, who serves as managing director with consulting firm AlixPartners, will be replacing Walter McBride, who stepped down due to health reasons, the company said in a statement. McBride was appointed as CFO in November.
BUSINESS

