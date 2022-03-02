ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.26

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Dollar Tree Q4 Earnings

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dollar Tree beat estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.77. Revenue was up $313.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Evolus Q4 Earnings

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evolus missed estimated earnings by 73.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $14.08 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Smith & Wesson Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Smith & Wesson Brands missed estimated earnings by 19.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was down $79.86...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Banco BBVA Argentina: Q4 Earnings Insights

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Banco BBVA Argentina beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.21. Revenue was up $91.72 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Doug#Streetinsider Premium
Benzinga

Fulcrum Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fulcrum Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $833.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Target misses holiday sales estimates, warns of more margin pain

U.S. retailer Target Corp on Tuesday fell short of analysts' sales expectations for the crucial holiday quarter and signaled no immediate relief from the squeeze on margins by decades-high inflation and rising labor costs. Gross margins fell to 25.7% in the November-January period, from 26.8% the year before, as retailers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Reports $16 Million Q4 Net Loss

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. reported net sales for the fourth quarter dipped 3 percent to $4.5 billion compared to 2019 on store closures and divestitures. In a Nutshell: Gap Inc., with a portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Thursday that fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected in the low single-digit range versus fiscal year 2021, with first quarter net sales forecast to be down mid to high-single digits versus the first quarter of 2021. The company projected diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Duolingo stock surges after results, outlook top Street view

Duolingo Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the language-learning platform’s quarterly results and forecast exceeded Wall Street expectations. shares surged 15% after hours, following a 7.3% loss in the regular session to close at $71.38, or 30% below their initial public offering price in July. The...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy