Outfront Media (OUT) Announces Providence Equity Partners' Conversion of 275K Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Shares into 17.39M Shares of Common
OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) is pleased to announce that Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. and its affiliates ("Providence") have elected to convert all 275,000 shares of Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock held by Providence into 17,388,024 shares of the Company's common stock, effective March 1, 2022. "We are...www.streetinsider.com
