CHICAGO — Gente Fina owners Manny Cabrera and Abraham Cortez made their clothing line a hit by following two key principles: They honor their heritage and commit to quality. The name of Gente Fina, which translates to “fine people” in Spanish, came to Cortez and Cabrera during a time of heightened anti-immigrant sentiment. For the Chicagoland natives, launching a fashion line was a way to showcase their backgrounds, make clothes that resonate with Chicago’s Mexican Americans, and “show how great the culture is and how great the people are,” said Cortez, who grew up in Logan Square and now lives in Humboldt Park.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO