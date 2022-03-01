ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Skate Debuts ‘Fundamentals Of Skateboard Judging’ E-Course

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your pens and pencils ready: World Skate‘s latest initiative gives you the tools you need to sit in the judge’s seat. The World Skate Academy has debuted the first of 5...

stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Signs AEW Contract At Revolution

Revolution is one of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest shows of the year, and leading up to the show it was rumored that a familiar face could be debuting during the event. Following the Face of the Revolution ladder match Tony Schiavone took to the stage and announced a special contract signing. Schiavone then introducer Swerve Strickland, and Swerve made his way out into the arena as the fans chanted his name.
‘The Nine Club’ Interviews BATB 12’s Chris Chann

The Nine Club sat down with Battle At The Berrics 12 competitor (and BATB 7: Pros Vs. Joes veteran) Chris Chann for the latest 3 hour+ long episode. In the interview, Chann shares his memories of growing up in Echo Park (you know, the neighborhood with the lake that appears in hella Hollywood movies); how he started skateboarding; his YouTube career, and how it felt to get his first official YouTube check (and how it felt to get demonetized); the Cinderella story moment when he beat Chris Cole in BATB 7 (see below); the repercussions of being pigeonholed as a “YouTube skater”; how he got sponsored by Adidas, and how it felt when he finally started getting that three stripes money; getting in with Jimmyhat Fallon and Casey Neistat; what he looks for in the almighty brand deal; and why the fuck it took him a year to land a switch backside 360 flip. Watch the super long episode, above, and stay tuned for Chann’s round 2 matchup against Lil Dre, coming soon!
BBC

Stephen Mokoka breaks world record on 50km debut

South Africa's Stephen Mokoka broke the men's 50km record in his first race at the distance. The 37-year-old won the Nedbank Runified 50km (31 miles) in Gqeberha in two hours 40 minutes 13 seconds, beating the time of 2:42:07 set by Ethiopia's Ketema Negasa last year. Mokoka competed in the...
411mania.com

New Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw

We have new Raw Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy as well as Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in a triple threat tag team match to recapture the championships. You can see some clips from the match below. RK-Bro mark their second...
411mania.com

AEW Shares Look at New Women’s World Championship

Britt Baker debuted a new AEW Women’s World Championship on last night’s Revolution PPV, and AEW has provided a better look at the title. AEW posted to their Twitter account with several photos of the championship, which Baker retained against Thunder Rosa last night. The redesign is the...
