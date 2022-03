The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals will use the franchise tag on starting safety Jessie Bates. Bates and the Bengals have not reached a long-term contract extension after negotiating the past two offseasons. By placing the tag on Bates Monday, Cincinnati has until July 15 to sign him to a new long-term deal. Otherwise, the 25-year-old safety will play 2022 under the tag, expected to be roughly $13 million.

