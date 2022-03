Whether you’re a chef, baker, or home cook, chances are you’ve had to incorporate fractions in the kitchen beyond the use of measuring cups and spoons. Fractions represent a portion of a whole. For example, one quarter is equal to 25% of a whole, and a half of that is one-eighth of that whole. Fractions may come particularly handy when cooking as you come across recipes that don’t represent the number of servings you need to prepare or other instances where you may have to do the math on the fly. For example, if you’re cooking for four people and the recipe was developed for eight people, you'll need to correctly divide all your ingredients in half or you’ll end up with too much food—or a dish that didn’t come out right because you added too much of an ingredient.

