Russian media outlet RT will no longer be available on Sky, culture secretary says

By The Newsroom
 6 days ago
Russian state-owned media outlet RT will no longer be available on Sky, the culture secretary has said.

Nadine Dorries said the move would mean “Putin’s polluting propaganda machine” would be “severely restricted” in Britain.

In a tweet, Ms Dorries said: “Shortly, the French satellite which broadcasts Russia Today (RT) in both the EU and UK will be switched off.

“This means RT will no longer be available via Sky.

“Putin’s polluting propaganda machine will now have severely restricted access into British homes via our TV screens.”

It comes after the video-sharing website YouTube blocked channels linked to RT and Sputnik across Europe, including the UK.

The Google-owned platform said the ban was effective immediately though it may take some time for the block to become fully effective.

The technology giant had previously limited the ability for RT and other Russian channels to make money from advertisements that appear on videos but has extended its sanctions.

“Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately,” a statement from Google Europe said.

“It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action.”

Fellow social media platform Facebook has also blocked access to RT and Sputnik on its platform having previously also limited those channels’ ability to make advertising revenue.

The change means the pages of the organisations are not visible on Facebook or Instagram in the EU, but for now, they remain visible in the UK.

Former UK deputy prime minister, Sir Nick Clegg, who is now vice president of global affairs at Facebook’s parent company, Meta, said the firm had been asked by governments to take further action against Russian state-backed media.

“We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media,” he said on Twitter on Monday night.

“Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time.”

