First Solar: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 6 days ago
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Solar beat estimated...

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
Costco CEO Says Membership Price Hikes Likely: What Investors Should Know

One of the largest subscription-based retailers could be raising prices for its members soon. Here’s what Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) investors need to know. What Happened: Costco reported second-quarter net sales of $50.9 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year. Total revenue of $51.9 billion for the quarter included $967 million from membership fees and beat a Street consensus estimate of $51.4 billion.
Whales Massively Lapped Up The Dip In This Ethereum Rival Last Week

Cryptocurrency whales — crypto-speak for major holders — stockpiled an unprecedented number of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) coins last week as the total value locked in the network's decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem reached a new all-time high of nearly $161 million. What Happened: The balance held by addresses with...
Allscripts Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allscripts Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 146.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $5.30 million from the same...
Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings. Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 72 strange trades.
Chart Wars: Between Bitcoin And Ethereum, Which Cryptocurrency Has Room To Soar Higher?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat on Tuesday afternoon, after each soared about 26% over the past six days. Some analysts attribute the sharp increases to a rise in the popularity and necessity of the decentralized crypto sector following harsh Russian sanctions that have left the traditional financial system, at least in Russia, exposed.
Global Ship Lease's Earnings: A Preview

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Global Ship Lease will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29. Global Ship Lease bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: Ranger Oil Q4 Earnings

Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 04:25 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranger Oil beat estimated earnings by 1.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.7. Revenue was up $158.18 million from the same...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sempra Energy

Within the last quarter, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sempra Energy. The company has an average price target of $151.14 with a high of $155.00 and a low of $144.00.
Insiders Sell Around $92M Of 4 Stocks

Although the American economy added 678,000 jobs in February, well above analysts’ estimates of 400,000, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 7, 2022

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 100.00% at $3.60. Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed up 46.30% at $0.08. Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) shares closed up 22.35% at $30.52. Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 16.67% at $0.17. ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 10.39% at $5.95. Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares...
8 Mistakes People Make When Buying Crypto (Don't Do This)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. We all want to avoid them, but mistakes happen, especially in a burgeoning industry like crypto. Just last year, investors lost $3 billion in cryptocurrency scams, according to Australian Financial Review. All those assets are permanently gone.
Why SoFi Technologies Shares Look 'Very Attractive' Under $10

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded higher last week after the company reported better-than-expected financial results showing strong year-over-year growth, but the stock has already given up all of its gains. Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown thinks SoFi shares may be falling for the wrong reasons. "This is very much...
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

