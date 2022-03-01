ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ContextLogic: Q4 Earnings Insights

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ContextLogic beat estimated earnings...

Gibraltar Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gibraltar Industries missed estimated earnings by 28.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.76. Revenue was up $69.25 million from the same...
Costco CEO Says Membership Price Hikes Likely: What Investors Should Know

One of the largest subscription-based retailers could be raising prices for its members soon. Here’s what Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) investors need to know. What Happened: Costco reported second-quarter net sales of $50.9 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year. Total revenue of $51.9 billion for the quarter included $967 million from membership fees and beat a Street consensus estimate of $51.4 billion.
TravelCenters Of America: Q4 Earnings Insights

TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings TravelCenters Of America beat estimated. TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings. Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 72 strange trades.
Global Ship Lease's Earnings: A Preview

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Global Ship Lease will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29. Global Ship Lease bulls will hope to hear the company...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About GoHealth

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Insiders Sell Around $92M Of 4 Stocks

Although the American economy added 678,000 jobs in February, well above analysts’ estimates of 400,000, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
8 Mistakes People Make When Buying Crypto (Don't Do This)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. We all want to avoid them, but mistakes happen, especially in a burgeoning industry like crypto. Just last year, investors lost $3 billion in cryptocurrency scams, according to Australian Financial Review. All those assets are permanently gone.
Why Are Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Trading Lower Today

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3.5% year-on-year, to $1.16 billion, missing the consensus of $1.18 billion. Net sales declined 2% compared to pre-COVID, 2019 fourth-quarter net sales. Digital net sales were $556 million or 48% of total net sales versus $475 million or...
Earnings Outlook For Kroger

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kroger will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74. Kroger bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are all trading lower amid a drop in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 3.0% lower at around $37,300 Monday afternoon. Ethereum is...
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Could Soar 30% On A Break Of This Pattern

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading about 3% lower on Monday afternoon, while Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was falling over 4%. All three cryptocurrencies have settled into a possible inverted head-and-shoulder pattern on their daily charts. An inverted head-and-shoulder pattern can be either a powerful reversal indicator, when...
Why SoFi Technologies Shares Look 'Very Attractive' Under $10

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded higher last week after the company reported better-than-expected financial results showing strong year-over-year growth, but the stock has already given up all of its gains. Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown thinks SoFi shares may be falling for the wrong reasons. "This is very much...
Expert Ratings For bluebird bio

Within the last quarter, bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, bluebird bio has an average price target of $7.25 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $4.00.
Where Hibbett Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
