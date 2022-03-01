ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Rocky Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocky Brands beat estimated...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Costco CEO Says Membership Price Hikes Likely: What Investors Should Know

One of the largest subscription-based retailers could be raising prices for its members soon. Here’s what Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) investors need to know. What Happened: Costco reported second-quarter net sales of $50.9 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year. Total revenue of $51.9 billion for the quarter included $967 million from membership fees and beat a Street consensus estimate of $51.4 billion.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcky#Eps#Rocky Brands
Benzinga

Whales Massively Lapped Up The Dip In This Ethereum Rival Last Week

Cryptocurrency whales — crypto-speak for major holders — stockpiled an unprecedented number of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) coins last week as the total value locked in the network's decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem reached a new all-time high of nearly $161 million. What Happened: The balance held by addresses with...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings. Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 72 strange trades.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Between Bitcoin And Ethereum, Which Cryptocurrency Has Room To Soar Higher?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat on Tuesday afternoon, after each soared about 26% over the past six days. Some analysts attribute the sharp increases to a rise in the popularity and necessity of the decentralized crypto sector following harsh Russian sanctions that have left the traditional financial system, at least in Russia, exposed.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CoStar Gr

Analysts have provided the following ratings for CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CoStar Gr has an average price target of $81.5 with a high of $97.00 and a low of $60.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Global Ship Lease's Earnings: A Preview

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Global Ship Lease will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29. Global Ship Lease bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Insiders Sell Around $92M Of 4 Stocks

Although the American economy added 678,000 jobs in February, well above analysts’ estimates of 400,000, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why SoFi Technologies Shares Look 'Very Attractive' Under $10

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded higher last week after the company reported better-than-expected financial results showing strong year-over-year growth, but the stock has already given up all of its gains. Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown thinks SoFi shares may be falling for the wrong reasons. "This is very much...
STOCKS
Benzinga

8 Mistakes People Make When Buying Crypto (Don't Do This)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. We all want to avoid them, but mistakes happen, especially in a burgeoning industry like crypto. Just last year, investors lost $3 billion in cryptocurrency scams, according to Australian Financial Review. All those assets are permanently gone.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marathon Digital Holdings

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings MARA. And retail traders should...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Are Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Trading Lower Today

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3.5% year-on-year, to $1.16 billion, missing the consensus of $1.18 billion. Net sales declined 2% compared to pre-COVID, 2019 fourth-quarter net sales. Digital net sales were $556 million or 48% of total net sales versus $475 million or...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Zillow Gr Whale Trades For March 07

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Zillow Gr. Looking at options history...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy