ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: ChemoCentryx Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChemoCentryx missed estimated earnings...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings. Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 72 strange trades.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Upland Software Q4 Earnings

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Upland Software beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $2.52 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Strategic Education Q4 Earnings

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Strategic Education beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.95. Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemocentryx#Ccxi
Benzinga

Recap: Verisk Analytics Q4 Earnings

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verisk Analytics beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $52.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Costco CEO Says Membership Price Hikes Likely: What Investors Should Know

One of the largest subscription-based retailers could be raising prices for its members soon. Here’s what Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) investors need to know. What Happened: Costco reported second-quarter net sales of $50.9 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year. Total revenue of $51.9 billion for the quarter included $967 million from membership fees and beat a Street consensus estimate of $51.4 billion.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Urban Outfitters Q4 Earnings

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Urban Outfitters missed estimated earnings by 18.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Inari Medical Q4 Earnings

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inari Medical missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $34.61 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Blackbaud Q4 Earnings

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blackbaud beat estimated earnings by 10.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was up $5.29 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q4 Earnings

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LeMaitre Vascular missed estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Whiting Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Whiting Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 16.85%, reporting an EPS of $4.23 versus an estimate of $3.62. Revenue was up $261.13 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Tivity Health Q4 Earnings

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tivity Health missed estimated earnings by 18.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $26.19 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: BWX Technologies Q4 Earnings

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BWX Technologies beat estimated earnings by 2.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.93. Revenue was up $35.06 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Summit Materials Q4 Earnings

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Summit Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was up $18.44 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Frontdoor Q4 Earnings

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Frontdoor missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.2. Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Rattler Midstream Q4 Earnings

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rattler Midstream missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $9.40 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Constellium Q4 Earnings

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Constellium missed estimated earnings by 64.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.17. Revenue was up $469.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy