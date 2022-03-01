ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Announces Supplemental American Rescue Plan Funding Available through the Local Agriculture Market Program, Including Funding to Expand Farm-to-Institution Opportunities

USDA.gov (press release)
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced supplemental American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Local Agriculture Market Program (LAMP). The program will receive a total of $130 million in supplemental American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funding to promote competition and create more and better...

www.usda.gov

KWQC

Working Farms Fund to expand, help farmers obtain affordable land

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Conservation Fund is working to expand their ‘Working Farms Fund’ in Illinois. The program acquires farms threatened by development and matches farmers with the land through a lease. According to the USDA, the price of farm real estate has risen to about 7,900...
ILLINOIS STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Funding Available in Southern Tier for Drugs to Jobs Programs

New York State is offering grant money for programs in the Southern Tier to get people off drugs and into jobs. The New York Department of State has announced $10-million is available for Southern Tier counties to expand substance abuse recovery systems that lead to employment, which has been shown to help in success rates.
POLITICS
State
Washington State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Advocate says USDA funds will help rural Maryland's agriculture 'diversify'

(The Center Square) – Maryland agricultural areas received funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help rural areas keep and create jobs. The grants and loans are part of a $1.4 billion investment by the USDA in rural areas across the nation, according to a news release by the USDA.
AGRICULTURE
Republic

Federal funds available for emergency programs

Nearly $50,000 in federal funds will be used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs to disadvantaged individuals and families in Bartholomew County. A total of $48,180 has been awarded in the latest phase of the American Rescue Plan Act. The amount being received in Columbus and surrounding areas was determined by a national panel chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Ashe County's Newspaper

Local college scholarships & youth leadership opportunities available through SkyLine/SkyBest

WEST JEFFERSON– Area high school seniors whose parents are telecommunications customers of SkyLine Membership Corporation and SkyBest Communications may apply for local scholarships through the Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship Program. Additionally, student sponsorships to state and national youth leadership programs are available to area high school students whose families are served by SkyLine/SkyBest.
WEST JEFFERSON, NC
Wiscnews.com

Portage exploring grant opportunities to fund local projects

Portage is set to apply for federal grant funds to help the city pay for upcoming construction projects which could save the city over $1 million. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law sets aside billions of dollars to be invested into infrastructure projects nationwide over the next five years. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has estimated about the state will receive about $1.29 billion available to municipalities for local road and bridge projects.
PORTAGE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Committee to hear update on American Rescue Plan Act funds used for housing rehabilitation

The Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee tomorrow (Tuesday, February 22) will hear a communication file from the Department of City Development (DCD) relating to its use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for housing rehabilitation. The file (#211451) is sponsored by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs who last year was the lead sponsor of a resolution that created a framework to best maximize ARPA dollars allocated toward housing rehabilitation and new construction.
MILWAUKEE, WI
