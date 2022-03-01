USDA Announces Supplemental American Rescue Plan Funding Available through the Local Agriculture Market Program, Including Funding to Expand Farm-to-Institution Opportunities

Portage is set to apply for federal grant funds to help the city pay for upcoming construction projects which could save the city over $1 million. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law sets aside billions of dollars to be invested into infrastructure projects nationwide over the next five years. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has estimated about the state will receive about $1.29 billion available to municipalities for local road and bridge projects.

PORTAGE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO