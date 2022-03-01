'First substantial rain' in over a month to hit SF Bay Area

Pedestrians walk down Park Street in Alameda, Calif., during a heavy downpour on Dec. 13, 2021. (Douglas Zimmerman/SFGATE)

The San Francisco Bay Area's warm, sunny weather is expected to evaporate Wednesday as a storm system approaches California, bringing the first significant chance for widespread rain the region has seen since early January, the National Weather Service said.

The system dropping down from the Gulf of Alaska is generally forecast to drop between a quarter inch to a third of an inch of rain across the Bay Area from Wednesday night into Saturday.

"We're on our way to getting our first substantial rain since our last rain that started this dry stretch — and even that wasn't that much," said weather service meteorologist Drew Peterson, referring to the region's rain event on Jan. 7.

The rain is expected to start as early as Wednesday night, but forecasters said the system is moving slowly so it may not arrive until Thursday.

"For most people, the bulk of the rain will be on Thursday, and then we're looking at a secondary wave coming through Friday into Saturday," Peterson said. "It's in a way a double-barrel setup."

Downtown San Francisco is expected to record a quarter of an inch, Oakland two-thirds of an inch and San Jose under a quarter of an inch. Higher terrain across the region could see up to two-thirds of an inch. "It's very possible the wettest spots could see up to an inch but those will be very isolated," Peterson said.

The San Francisco Bay Area has experienced a prolonged dry spell of weather since the start of the year.

The first two months of 2022 in San Francisco were the driest January and February in the city ever, with records going back to the Gold Rush. In a typical year, the downtown gauge records 8.2 inches of rain between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28. This year, only 0.65 inch has fallen since Jan. 1, about 8% of average, the National Weather Service said.

Peterson told SFGATE last week that the persistent dry weather could lead to a more severe wildfire season this summer.



"The most immediate concern we have is because we received so much precipitation early in the season, that encouraged a lot of plant growth," he said. "We've seen early returns of flowers and there's a lot of grass; for now things are mostly green, but the big concern is if we don't have big rain, all that vegetation is going to have a lot of time to cure and dry out. That's going to exacerbate the upcoming potential for our fire season, essentially fan the flames and put more kindle in the fire season."