No Deal: MLBPA Unanimously Rejects MLB’s Final Proposal; Regular Season Cancelations Coming

BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no new labor deal by Major League Baseball’s 5 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. There will, however, be cancellations of regular season games and Opening Day will be pushed back, if the league follows through on its threat to do so.

The MLBPA player leaders have unanimously agreed not to accept MLB’s final proposal for a new collective-bargaining agreement, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. There had been some hope that the two sides would reach a deal after a marathon negotiating session Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but they apparently remain far apart on some key issues.

With that, the players contingent is leaving Florida, according to Evan Drellich of The Athletic . Talks are off for now, and the 2022 season is in some serious trouble.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had threated to push back Opening Day on March 31st and cancel regular season games if the two sides didn’t reach an agreement by Monday. But that deadline was extended as the two sides appeared to be making some progress in their Monday talks.

But there will be no new deadline, and most importantly, no baseball for a while. It’s now only a matter of time until MLB officially postpones Opening Day and cancels a handful of regular season games.