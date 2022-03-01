ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Deal: MLBPA Unanimously Rejects MLB’s Final Proposal; Regular Season Cancelations Coming

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 6 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no new labor deal by Major League Baseball’s 5 p.m. deadline on Tuesday. There will, however, be cancellations of regular season games and Opening Day will be pushed back, if the league follows through on its threat to do so.

The MLBPA player leaders have unanimously agreed not to accept MLB’s final proposal for a new collective-bargaining agreement, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. There had been some hope that the two sides would reach a deal after a marathon negotiating session Monday night into early Tuesday morning, but they apparently remain far apart on some key issues.

With that, the players contingent is leaving Florida, according to Evan Drellich of The Athletic . Talks are off for now, and the 2022 season is in some serious trouble.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had threated to push back Opening Day on March 31st and cancel regular season games if the two sides didn’t reach an agreement by Monday. But that deadline was extended as the two sides appeared to be making some progress in their Monday talks.

But there will be no new deadline, and most importantly, no baseball for a while. It’s now only a matter of time until MLB officially postpones Opening Day and cancels a handful of regular season games.

CBS Boston

Josh McDaniels Speaks About Colts Fiasco While In Indianapolis

BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Josh McDaniels’ new job as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders brought him to Indianapolis, the place where he was supposed to become the Colts’ head coach four years ago. Considering that some people around the NFL believed McDaniels wouldn’t ever get another head coaching opportunity after changing his mind at the last minute and spurning the Colts in favor of returning to New England, football writer Peter King found it somewhat ironic for McDaniels to be working away inside Lucas Oil Stadium. McDaniels, though, didn’t see it the same way. “I understood when we made...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Reportedly Had Talks At NFL Combine About Potential Trade For WR Robby Anderson

FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots are continuing to perform their due diligence as they ponder a potential upgrade at the wide receiver position. The team interviewed several receivers last week during the NFL Combine. According to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, New England also had talks at the combine with the Carolina Panthers about wide receiver Robby Anderson. Anderson started his career with four seasons on the Jets before spending the last two with the Panthers. He hauled in 1,096 yards and three touchdowns during his first year in Carolina, but saw a drop off in production last year with only 519 yards. Bedard said to make the trade the Patriots would likely move on from Nelson Agholor, speculating on a potential reunion with Josh McDaniels and the Raiders. Jeff Howe of The Athletic confirmed the Patriots and Panthers had conversations about Anderson, but said those discussions happen “all the time” during the combine and “almost all go nowhere.”
NFL
