DPS troopers investigating fatal car crash in San Patricio County

A fatal two-car crash is under investigation that occurred on February 26, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on SH 359 just east of Mathis in San Patricio County.

According to preliminary investigators, a driver of a Toyota Camry (driver and four passengers) was traveling north on the Interstate Highway 37 frontage road and attempted to cross over the intersection of SH 359.

The driver of a Toyota 4Runner (driver and three passengers) was traveling north on SH 359 and struck the driver side door of the Camry after the sedan failed to yield the right-of- way at the intersection.

Investigators say several passengers were not wearing seatbelts in the Camry. The male passenger of the Camry, 87-year-old Petra Lopez Casas, of George West, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.

