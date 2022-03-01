ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Dr. Fairbairn Honored with Book Award from the Southwestern Journal of Theology

gordonconwell.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Donald Fairbairn, Robert E. Cooley Professor of Early Christianity and Director of the Cooley Center, recently received Southwestern Journal of Theology’s annual book award in...

www.gordonconwell.edu

Comments / 0

Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
Washington Post

African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
SOCIETY
Fox News

Pastor Max Lucado on John 3:16, One of the Most Important Verses in the Bible

For Christians, the entirety of the Bible hinges on a short verse in the Gospel of John in the New Testament; John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” It pretty much sums up the narrative of God’s plan for redeeming the entire human race and the whole of creation, rescuing them from the Fall from Grace, and the evil now rampant in our world because of it. Pastor Max Lucado’s 2007 best-selling book on those 26 words has been re-released and updated with “new content for a new generation.” Called “3:16 The Numbers of Hope,” it is a deep, heart-probing explanation of why these words were so mind-boggling when Jesus imparted them to Nicodemus more than two thousand years ago, and how they are just as life-altering for us today. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado, a master storyteller, and spirit-filled teacher of biblical truth, talks about the power of John 3:16 and the hope it offers. He says, “The heart of the human problem is the heart of the human. And God’s treatment is prescribed in John 3:16… Let John 3:16 become the banner of your life, so much so that the message of God’s unending and unbending love overflows from you to others.”
RELIGION
International Business Times

10 Must-Read Books On National Read Across America Day 2022

“Fill your house with stacks of books, in all the crannies and all the nooks.” - Dr. Seuss. Well said from one of the world’s most beloved authors. As the nation celebrates National Read Across America Day 2022 on the beloved author’s birthday this March 2, why not go and pick up a book or two?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indianapolis Recorder

Did you know? Black history facts

In celebration of Black History Month, here are some facts celebrating Black excellence throughout history. • George Poage became the first African American to win a medal at the Olympics, taking bronze in both the 220-yard and 440-yard hurdles in 1904. • Alice Ball invented the first successful treatment for...
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Valerie Boyd, Renowned Biographer of Author of Zora Neale Hurston, Dies At 58

Valerie Boyd, the highly revered educator, editor, and author who wrote the renowned Wrapped in Rainbows: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston, has died at 58. The Washington Post reports that Boyd passed away on Feb. 12 due to pancreatic cancer, according to her friend and power of attorney, Veta Goler. She was an associate professor and writer-in-residence at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism, where she taught magazine writing, arts reviewing, and narrative nonfiction.
ENTERTAINMENT
ABC News

This author is fighting for Black moms to be remembered in history

Black mothers are often the foundations of families and communities, yet they are also forgotten by history. Author Anna Malaika Tubbs has made it her mission to ensure the contributions of Black mothers are not erased or left behind. Tubbs is the author of the bestselling book "The Three Mothers,"...
ENTERTAINMENT
Mental_Floss

7 Facts About Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes wasn’t just a famous Black poet, novelist, playwright, and reporter that helped define New York City’s Harlem Renaissance—he was also an activist that reflected the multifaceted lives of the Black community. Often called “The People’s Poet,” he had an uncanny talent for depicting the joy, sorrow, struggles, and victories of his people in his writing.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Herald

Sewa International honored with AMEC award

During the 11th annual Congressional Global Community, American Multi Ethnics Coalition Inc., along with Congressman Danny Davis, presented Sewa International the organization of the year award. Sewa International, USA, is a nonprofit organization which has been recognized as four-star rated charity by Charity Navigator and ranked in top 10 by...
CHARITIES
9News

Creatures drawn by Dr. Seuss will appear in new books

FILE — A mural that features Theodor Seuss Geisel, left, also known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, covers part of a wall near an entrance at The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, May 4, 2017, in Springfield, Mass. Sketches of fantastic creatures by Dr. Seuss that have never before been published will see the light of day in new books being written and illustrated by an inclusive group of up-and-coming authors and artists, the company that owns the intellectual property rights to Dr. Seuss' works announced Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
SPRINGFIELD, MA

