Immigration experts and elected leaders are pressing the Biden administration to consider allowing Ukrainians already in the United States on temporary visas to stay. Massachusetts Reps. Richard Neal, Jim McGovern, Ayanna Pressley and Stephen Lynch as well as Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey were among dozens of legislators who wrote President Joe Biden on Tuesday, urging him to use “all available pathways” under the law to protect individuals of Ukrainian nationality already in the U.S. on temporary visas. The appeal comes days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shelling major cities and leading to many deaths on both sides.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 6 DAYS AGO