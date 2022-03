There’s winter weather ahead for the Naperville area. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory today from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with gusts of up to 40 to 50 miles per hour possible. Secure any outdoor objects and use caution when traveling. There’s also a winter storm warning for our area tomorrow from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. The forecast calls for freezing rain, sleet and snow for late tonight, then breaking Thursday morning, but returning in the afternoon and early evening. Two to four inches of snow is predicted in DuPage County, with the chance for a few more inches and some ice further south in Will County. Travel will be hazardous, with gusty winds and blowing snow expected. The wet, heavy nature of the snow may also cause damage to tree limbs and power lines.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO