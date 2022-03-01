ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, FL

Panthers earn two wins in afternoon sessions

dupanthers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - The Davenport men's tennis team had a rare opportunity to play different opponents at the same time on Tuesday allowing an experience in which nearly all of the rostered players could see action. The Panthers beat NCAA DIII Rose-Hulman 6-3 and Findlay 5-2 to improve to 11-0 this...

dupanthers.com

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

Manton Secures Win in First Round Over Roscommon in Boys Hoops

MANTON — Manton cruised to a 66-34 win over Roscommon on Monday in boys basketball to start districts with a victory. The Rangers held just an 11-9 lead after one quarter, but they outscored the Bucks 24-10 in the second quarter to take a strong lead into halftime. Lucas McKernan led Manton with 32 points.
MANTON, MI
Franklin News Post

Panthers claim four weekend victories in two states

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Maggie McCray tossed a no-hit shutout Sunday as Ferrum College completed a doubleheader softball sweep of Methodist (N.C.) University 10-0 Sunday. The contest was stopped after five innings because of the run rule. Ferrum (6-2) won the first game, 8-7. The Panthers have won six straight games...
FERRUM, VA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Davenport, FL
Davenport, FL
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

OU wrestling at Big 12 Championship: Sooners' Jacob Butler, Joey Prata earns upset wins in session 1

Oklahoma kicked off their showing at the Big 12 Championship with two upsets and nine total victories in the first session of competition. Unseeded Jacob Butler earned a massive upset victory over No. 1 seed Ian Parker in the 141-pound match. After the redshirt junior knocked off the Iowa State star 7-4. But in his next match, Butler lost 4-2 to No. 8 seed Dylan Droegemueller.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Oilers#Ncaa Diii Rose Hulman#The Fightin Engineers#Du
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Oklahoman

OU Sooners Sports Minute

Oklahoma softball fans will have to wait another day. Sooners slugger Jocelyn Alo remains one home run short of setting the NCAA career record of 96.  Alo, which has become a custom this early in the season, was walked three times in the home opener Monday against Minnesota. OU coach Patty Gasso, of course, will say winning was the main thing. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
Taunton Daily Gazette

Stars of the Weekend: Taunton, D-R runners perform well at the Meet of Champions

BOSTON — Student-athletes from several local high schools competed in the annual Meet of Champions Saturday in Boston, at the Reggie Lewis Center. On the boys side, Taunton sophomore Dmitrious Shearrion had the best showing as he finished eighth in the 300 meter with a time of 0:36.48, while Dighton-Rehoboth senior Josh Rebello finished 16th in the 600 meter with a time of 1:26.52.
TAUNTON, MA
Tribune-Review

Alle-Kiski Valley PIAA basketball playoff preview: Games of Tuesday, March 8, 2022

8-1 Brashear (8-10) at 7-3 Highlands (18-7) Winner plays: Winner of 7-1 Laurel Highlands (25-0)/3-9 Elizabethtown (16-10) on Friday in the second round (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Brashear’s postseason run began with an upset victory over Obama in the City League semifinals. The Bulls then lost to Allderdice in the championship game. Brashear is 1-1 so far in the PIAA playoffs with a win over District 10’s General McLane in a regional semifinal. The Bulls still are alive in the state playoffs despite a one-point loss to District 9’s DuBois in a regional title game last Friday. Against McLane, Brashear led by double digits in the first quarter and kept the pace throughout the game. Three players led the way in double figures, fronted by Titus Gillett with 26 points and Kameron Cheatom with 17. Rasheed Saunders added 10 points for the Bulls. Brashear will take part in the PIAA playoffs for the first time since 2008 when it lost a play-in game at Franklin Regional, 88-76 … Highlands returns to action after losing to undefeated WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands, 61-44, in the semifinals Feb 28. The Golden Rams were held to their lowest point output in any game this season. The previous low was 51 in a 60-51 loss to Montour at the Montour holiday tournament. Highlands is averaging 69.8 points and has given up 51.1 points a contest. Senior Jimmy Kunst is averaging 21.1 points through 25 games. Also scoring in double digits are Bradyn Foster (12.0) and Carter Leri (10.8). Highlands lost to Trinity in last year’s PIAA first round. The Golden Rams rode the wave in 2020, winning the WPIAL Class 5A title before making it to the second round of states.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
realitytitbit.com

American Idol: Kenedi Anderson's dad is a famous football coach

Kenedi Anderson has followed in her footballer father’s fame footsteps, but instead of kicking ball, is tearing up the stage with her stunning singing voice. The American Idol contestant has an uncanny resemblance to her dad…. As soon as 17-year-old Kenedi took to the stage on the March 7th...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy