A Huntsville man accused of leading Huntsville police on a chase and firing on a patrol car has been sentenced in federal court. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon sentenced Deondre Cleveland Day, 22, to 120 months in prison on Friday. Day pleaded guilty last August to one count of carjacking, and one count of conspiracy to discharge a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with an incident on Sept. 24, 2019.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO