ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. alliances vital to keeping strategic edge

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. officials outlined the importance of "allies and partners" during the crisis in...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

How the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Works: QuickTake

As U.S. president, Joe Biden has a rarely used but potentially powerful tool to make up for energy supply shortages or economically damaging price spikes: the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR. Set up in the aftermath of the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s as a national energy safety net, it’s the world’s largest supply of emergency crude, stored in deep and heavily guarded underground salt caverns along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Biden administration is said to be considering tapping the SPR in coordination with allies to counter a surge in prices brought on by Russia’s moves against Ukraine.
POTUS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Down, Oil Up As Ukraine Keeps Traders On Edge

Asian markets fell and oil prices rose Thursday on growing fears of a war in eastern Europe after Moscow said separatists had called for help to repel Ukrainian forces and Vladimir Putin announced a 'military operation'. US officials had warned of an imminent incursion by Russia after the Kremlin this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

The Vital Missing Link in the U.S. Sanctions Against Russia

The sanctions package the White House has implemented against Russia in the last 48 hours is remarkable. It is broad, deep, and targeted all at once. It is also almost certainly going to be more hype than impact . Russia is already subject to numerous sanctions since its 2014 support of separatists in Donbas. It has neither given Crimea back to Ukraine nor left the Donbas in peace, and clearly the threats of more sanctions had none of the hoped for deterrent effect.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Investors seek bargains as Ukraine keeps markets on edge

LONDON/NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Money managers are scanning roiled global markets for bargains after unprecedented Western sanctions propelled Russia into a full-blown crisis, sent oil prices soaring and put monetary policy bets in flux. The wild gyrations that have been a hallmark of markets in recent weeks continued...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ap Archive
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Day 12, humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepens

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is deepening with food, water and medicine growing increasingly scarce as Russian forces intensify their shelling. In the capital, Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million, often using sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables. “Every...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Itemlive.com

War pits Orthodox vs. Orthodox

The Orthodox Christian community of the North Shore tries to remain united in prayer in the face of the war in Ukraine. The saddest thing, said the clergy of the The post War pits Orthodox vs. Orthodox appeared first on Itemlive.
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy