U.S. alliances vital to keeping strategic edge

As U.S. president, Joe Biden has a rarely used but potentially powerful tool to make up for energy supply shortages or economically damaging price spikes: the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR. Set up in the aftermath of the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s as a national energy safety net, it’s the world’s largest supply of emergency crude, stored in deep and heavily guarded underground salt caverns along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Biden administration is said to be considering tapping the SPR in coordination with allies to counter a surge in prices brought on by Russia’s moves against Ukraine.
