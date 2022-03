MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Six months after a devastating tornado ripped through Mullica Hill, New Jersey’s largest dairy farm is still working to recover. Wellacrest Farms says the community helped restore their hope and gave them the strength to rebuild. “We could have turned around and said let’s just forget it, dairying is hard,” owner Marianne Eachus said. But the Eachus family fought back with strength and resilience after tornadoes touched down in Mullica Hill last September and destroyed Wellacrest Farms. “We are rebuilding slow but sure and there still is a lot of to. I can’t believe it’s been six months,” Eachus...

MULLICA HILL, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO