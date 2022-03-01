ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine presses Biden, senators to hit Russian energy exports

By Ben Lefebvre, Betsy Woodruff Swan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian officials are pushing the Biden administration and lawmakers on the Hill to impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports and cracking down further on the energy supplies that international markets are already starting to shun. Andriy Kobolyev, the former head of the country’s state-owned natural gas company,...

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
The House GOP is delivering two big messages on Russia's invasion of Ukraine: one on domestic energy prices, the other on the human toll of war.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), a Ukrainian-American, offered emotional remarks. Republicans' Russia response, Part One: During the House GOP's weekly press conference Tuesday, two big themes emerged to respond to Russian aggression. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) arrived with a list of policy actions President Joe Biden should take to ease the rise in oil prices — including ending a freeze on oil and gas projects on federal lands, speeding approval of natural gas export terminals and pipelines, and undoing regulatory efforts to scrutinize Wall Street’s financing of fossil fuels.
George W. Bush dishes on Putin in Chicago

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. After guiding us through the pandemic, always assuring us it would all be OK if we just followed the science, Illinois public health director Ngozi Ezike is stepping down. We’re feeling adrift. TOP TALKER. While President Joe Biden took a serious tone last night in...
Opinion | How Merrick Garland May Have Laid a Trap for Biden

Ankush Khardori, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, is a Politico Magazine contributing editor. Last week, the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his financial dealings suffered a major upheaval when the two lead prosecutors handling the investigation abruptly resigned. It appears that Alvin Bragg, the newly elected district attorney who took over for Cy Vance at the start of the year, disputed the prosecutors’ conclusion that there is sufficient evidence at this time to criminally charge Trump with some form of business fraud. Bragg’s belief is not surprising, since, from the start, there were serious legal and evidentiary challenges for the investigation. Last week’s developments in Manhattan do not necessarily mean that Trump is in the clear with the office, but they provide further reason to doubt that he will ultimately be criminally charged.
There's suddenly seeming momentum on the Hill to ban imports of Russian fossil fuels. But the politics are far more complex — so let's dive in.

It's unclear how much of an effect an U.S.-only ban would have. What happened: There's bipartisan momentum to move swiftly to bar imports of Russian oil and gas to the U.S. amid Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine. Eighteen senators, ranging from liberals like Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) to conservatives like Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), are on board with a bill doing that. Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed the idea as well.
Mitch McConnell rebuked him in public days ago — but Rick Scott is only doubling down on his vision for the GOP agenda.

"There will be many more attacks on me and this plan from careerists in Washington," he writes in the Wall Street Journal. What happened: Just days after a rebuke from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over his proposal for a multi-part GOP agenda that would result in tax increases for tens of millions of Americans, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) doubled down on his plans in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Friday.
Russia-Ukraine escalation means shields up at U.S. hospitals

‘BEING PROBED AND SCANNED’: U.S. hospitals are on high alert for potential Russian cyberattacks as the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears its one-week mark and crippling international sanctions begin to take hold. Concern is growing around the potential for Russian cyberattacks to take aim at U.S. critical infrastructure. While...
Tell us how the Ukraine war ends

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. No one can tell NatSec Daily how this ends. In the week since the invasion, the U.S. and its allies imposed crushing and unprecedented sanctions on Russia while continuously arming Ukraine to fend off VLADIMIR PUTIN’s forces. A first effort at diplomacy between Kyiv and Moscow didn’t offer much hope and the prospects for peace dim with each Russian missile dropped on Ukrainian civilians. And despite a shambolic start to its military campaign, most Western officials and analysts believe Russia will turn to criminal siege tactics and eventually find a way to break through Ukraine’s fierce and valiant resistance.
Meet the GOP’s next Black rising star

Greetings Recast fam! War rages on in Ukraine as Russian forces seize a nuclear plant near the city of Enerhodar, the Florida Senate approves a 15-week abortion bill and it's awaiting Gov. DeSantis’ signature. And SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson makes the rounds in the U.S. Senate ahead of her confirmation hearings. First, we kick things off with a big win in Texas.
NATO and its allies avoided sanctioning Russian energy over Ukraine. Oil prices are hitting record highs anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For a week, NATO and its allies have been piling sanctions on Russia in retaliation for President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite energy exports being the primary driver of Russia’s economy, the retaliatory measures have mostly left Russia’s oil and gas operations alone.
Ukraine asks Congress for air-defense systems

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — Ukraine wants air-defense systems and an increase in American military support, OKSANA MARKAROVA, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., said in a letter to lawmakers sent on Monday afternoon. Markarova’s letter comes as Congress is cobbling together a robust funding package to send urgent...
White House double take on banning Russian oil

With help from Ben Lefebvre, Catherine Morehouse and Alex Guillén. — The White House appears to be moving toward the idea of banning oil imports from Russia in response to bipartisan clamor from Congress. — CERAWeek, the nation's most important oil and gas industry conference, convenes in Houston as...
Energy prices fall back to earth as Russian sanctions make room for exports

It's been a volatile day in energy markets, as oil futures traded up ~9% before falling almost 7% into the close. Despite rumors in Europe, formally announced sanctions from the West largely avoided any impediments to Russian energy exports. Expulsion from the SWIFT payments system was also avoided, though Biden left the door open for further sanctions down the line.
