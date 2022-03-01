ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man Charged With Criminal Vehicular Homicide In St. Paul Weekend Crash

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing felony charges for allegedly drinking and driving in St. Paul over the weekend, speeding through a red light and T-boning another car, killing the driver.

Salvador Juan Battles, 31, of St. Paul, is charged in Ramsey County with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, one for driving under the influence and one for gross negligence. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFV5s_0eSl42fS00

(credit: Ramsey County)

According to a criminal complaint, the fatal crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Marshall and Cretin avenues, in St. Paul’s Merriam Park neighborhood.

Battles allegedly told responding officers that the driver of a Chevy Impala hit him. The Impala’s driver, a 25-year-old man, was not breathing when medics arrived. He was later pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

A witness told investigators that he saw Battles’ Toyota 4Runner speeding north on Cretin and slam into the driver’s side of the Impala. Surveillance video in the area corroborated the witness’s story. Investigators reviewing the footage believed Battles was traveling at an extreme rate of speed, although the speed limit at the intersection is 25 mph.

Immediately after the crash, officers found Battles with glossy eyes and smelling of alcohol. He failed a field sobriety test. An analysis of his blood-alcohol level is still pending.

In an interview with police, Battles said that although he was distracted by his dash-mounted GPS, he had a green light at the intersection, the complaint states. He estimated that he going around 30 mph, not “anything outrageous.” He admitted he had been drinking, but said he only had one beer.

Comments / 16

Judy messin
6d ago

please let stop all this hatred and racism along with name calling please!!! not one but two lives here one dead and one destroyed by a very poor choice made in which he now has to live with the rest of his life. my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the man that died, and my prayers for the man who killed him

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Arrest Made, Victim Identified In Frogtown Homicide

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man found dead in a backyard in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood last week. An arrest has also been made in connection with the killing. Thirty-one-year-old Regis Jones was found fatally shot on the 600 block of Blair Avenue Friday, according to the St. Paul Police Department. A 911 caller reported a body in a backyard, and responding officers found a man — later identified as Jones — with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. A 27-year-old man was arrested in Shakopee in connection with Jones’ death, police said. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those who have been arrested until they are formally charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Investigating Suspicious Death In Motley; 1 Arrested

MOTLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Morrison County are investigating a suspicious death over the weekend. According to the county sheriff’s office, a deceased female victim was found Sunday inside a residence on the 600 block of Highway 10 South in Motley. The sheriff’s office said a male individual was taken into custody. Authorities believe the incident to be isolated and there is no known threat to public safety. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will be performing an autopsy to determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death. The case is still under investigation. Motley police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are also helping in the investigation.
MOTLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blaine City Council Member Charged With Misconduct, Accused Of Threatening To Get Officers Fired

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Blaine city council member is facing charges of misconduct after allegedly threatening to get two police officers fired last week when they refused to release his son, who had a warrant out for his arrest. Richard Aluma Paul, 52, of Blaine, is charged via summons in Anoka County with gross misdemeanor misconduct and misdemeanor ethics violation in connection with an incident last Thursday. Paul is a council member in Blaine, a northern Twin Cities suburb, and he represents the city’s Ward 3. He’s slated to make his first court appearance in early May. (credit: City...
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting In South Minneapolis

Originally published March 6 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people were shot overnight in Minneapolis, leaving one man dead and others injured. This is the city’s 12th homicide in 2022. The Minneapolis Police Department reports that the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday along the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue South. Officers say they responded to a residence and found four people with gunshot wounds. One of the them had suffered a fatal wound. The other victims were a woman with potentially life-threatening wounds, and two other men with non-life threatening wounds. Police said that those three were taken to a hospital. Investigators say that a verbal argument at a gathering at the residence is what led to the gunfire, but little other information was released. No one has been arrested yet.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey County, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
County
Ramsey County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In St. Paul Backyard

Originally published March 4, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) –  Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday in St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department says that officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to a 911 call about a body in the backyard of a residence on the 600 block of Blair Avenue in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. Officers at the scene found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The man’s name has yet to be released. Credit: St. Paul Police St. Paul police say investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and if any surveillance cameras in the area captured what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650. So far, no arrests have been made. This shooting marks the 10th homicide in the capital city this year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD Officer Injured By Fleeing Stolen Vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis police officer was injured while trying to stop a stolen car on Friday evening. Minneapolis police say officers positioned their squad in front of the stolen vehicle near the 2900 block of Portland Avenue South. There, the driver of the car rammed the squad, pinning an officer’s leg into the door. The motorist then sped off. Police confirmed overnight that this incident involved a stolen vehicle who rammed an MPD officer. Police tracked vehicle with GPS — and vehicle was eventually disabled while it drove on 394. 2 people arrested. Injured MPD officer was taken hospital; expected to be OK. @WCCO — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) March 5, 2022 Officers pursued the car and the chase ended on Highway 394. Two people were arrested. The injured officer was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Boy, 9, Home Safe After Reportedly Kidnapped By Mother

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 9-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped by his mother early Sunday morning is now “safe and back with his custodial guardian.” The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the boy had last been seen on the 3000 block of 3rd Street North with his mother, 27-year-old Latiena Smith. Police say he showed up back home Sunday at about 5 p.m. Latiena Smith (credit: MN BCA) Authorities say that an order for protection prohibits Smith from any contact with her son’s custodial caregiver, and she does not have parental rights. Police say Smith’s whereabouts are still unknown, and their investigation continues. Anyone with information about this case is asked to 911.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cameron Bendson Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison For Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman On Mobility Scooter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man who hit and killed a woman on her mobility scooter and then drove off is going to prison. A judge sentenced 22-year-old Cameron Bendson to 50 months on Friday. Last fall, he ran a red light and hit the 70-year-old as she was in a crosswalk. Cameron Bendson (credit: Hennepin County) “It’s sad that his family gets to talk with him and see him, but our family has to suffer,” said Ann Burgoyne, a victim advocate who read impact statements on behalf of family members. In January, Bendson pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Homicide#Minneapolis Wcco#Twin Cities#Cretin#Chevy#Regions Hospital#Battles#Toyota
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul Woman Held 4 Hostage At Gunpoint In Gas Station

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Charges filed Thursday accuse a St. Paul woman of holding four people hostage at gunpoint inside a gas station while demanding to speak to her father in federal prison. The woman’s mother, meanwhile, told police her father is not in prison and that the woman — Kanisha Wiggins — is unstable, a substance abuser and into “witchcraft and spiritual stuff,” a criminal complaint states. Kanisha Wiggins, 31, is charged with four counts of kidnapping. The complaint states she walked into the Speedway on Johnson Parkway Tuesday and threatened four people with a handgun. Kanisha Wiggins (credit: Ramsey County) Police...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nationwide Search For New MPD Chief Begins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A nationwide search has officially begun to find the next leader of the Minneapolis Police Department. Mayor Jacob Frey said the city has hired an independent consulting firm out of California to oversee and lead the process. Frey says a local search committee will also help with the selection. The new chief will take the helm following a rocky two years for MPD. Hundreds of officers left the department after the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The department found itself in the national spotlight again last month after an officer shot and killed Amir Locke during a raid using a no-knock warrant. Former chief Medaria Arrandono retired in January. Interim Chief Amelia Huffman has said she would like to be considered in the nationwide search. The process is expected to be completed by this summer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘I’ve Never Run Into A Case That’s Not Solvable’: Meet Minneapolis Police’s Top Homicide Investigator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More families lost a loved one to violence last year than in any year since Minneapolis was dubbed “Murderapolis” in 1995. The city’s longtime head of homicide says one reason for the spike is the number of guns on the street. Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the department’s most senior officer, gave WCCO an inside look at the Homicide Unit. In a rare interview, he told Jennifer Mayerle what’s driving the killings, and the role the community plays. A grieving family. A sign posted in search of answers. Bullet casings collected at a scene. Ninety-six murders plagued Minneapolis in 2021. “We’ll get...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Head Last Month In St. Paul Dies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was found shot in the head while parked in his driveway in St. Paul last month has died, police say. Fifty-seven-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr. was found wounded in his pickup truck on the 200 block of Front Avenue on Feb. 9. He was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition and died Tuesday, according to police. Police have made no arrests. This was the city’s ninth homicide of 2022.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Shooting Leaves Man With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after being shot several times in Brooklyn Park. Local police in the suburb north of Minneapolis say the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North. Responding officers found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. (credit: CBS) Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital. His condition is not known. Investigators say the shooter fled before officers arrived. So far, no arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Duluth Police: Woman In Critical Condition Following Stabbing, 1 Arrested

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Duluth say a woman is critically hurt and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at 5:15 a.m. to a residence on Kenwood Avenue for the report of a stabbing. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect were in a domestic relationship,” police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition; the male suspect is in custody while the investigation continues. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Robbinsdale Police Find Several Pounds Of Meth Inside ‘Suspicious Vehicle’

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Robbinsdale say officers discovered several pounds of methamphetamine inside a “suspicious vehicle” Tuesday night. Someone reported seeing the vehicle, which had front-end damage, at about 8 p.m. on the 3800 block of Xenia Avenue North. They said two people got out and started walking away. Officers soon spotted them and made contact. A body search of one of the suspects yielded a handgun, and another gun was found inside the vehicle — as well as 6.5 pounds of meth. The suspects are being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Police say the investigation is still underway.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Hospitalized After Shooting In St. Paul’s North End Neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 22-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday night following a shooting in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood. The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Albemarle Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and learned that a man had been dropped off at Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. (credit: CBS) A neighbor who lives in the area gave WCCO-TV surveillance footage from the night of the shooting. The footage shows someone in the street firing a gun several times before running away. The victim, who is expected to survive, told officers he was shot on the 1100 block of Albemarle Street. Investigators recovered 24 bullet casing form the scene. The shooting remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Arrested After 30-Mile Chase In Morrison County

CUSHING, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say two people were arrested after a 30-mile police chase in central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the St. Cloud Police Department was already chasing the suspect vehicle on Highway 10 near Royalton when deputies got involved around 3:30 p.m. Deputies chased the vehicle to Cushing, near County Road 16, trying to stop it along the way with stop sticks. When the driver tried to turn into an oncoming lane of traffic, deputies were able to immobilize the vehicle. Two people — ages 36 and 37 — were arrested and are being held in the Morrison County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does identify those who are arrested until they are formally charged.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boats Destroyed In Early Morning Fire

ORONO, Minn. (WCCO) – A fire destroyed two 20-foot boats in Orono early Saturday morning. According to the Long Lake Fire Department, crews were notified to the fire on North Shore Drive around 6:50 a.m. There, they found a maintenance shed at the North Shore Marina fully engulfed. The building and the contents inside were declared a total loss. Credit: CBS Crews were still at the scene as of 9:20 a.m. Three tanker groups were also brought in to assist, as there are no hydrants in the area. No injuries were reported.
ORONO, MN
CBS Minnesota

A South Minneapolis Woman Is Claiming Self-Defense After Killing Home Invader

Originally published March 2 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a scene that shocked neighbors in this south Minneapolis neighborhood: A man lying face down in the snow, shot while breaking into a garage. The homeowner who shot him is claiming self-defense. Defense Attorney Joe Tamburino is not affiliated with this case but told WCCO-TV what Minnesota law says about claims of self-defense. He says a person must always first try and get away from the situation without using a gun. “The reason why there is a duty to retreat is because the law wants you to try anything else you can do that’s within reason...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Armed Woman Takes Hostages Inside St. Paul Gas Station, Police Say

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say no one was hurt following a hostage situation and shooting inside a St. Paul gas station Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the Speedway at Johnson Parkway and 7th Street East at about 3:10 p.m. on a report of a woman who was threatening people inside with a gun. (credit: CBS) After an hour of attempts to communicate with the suspect, police say they heard a single gunshot fired inside. SWAT team members then entered through the store’s emergency door and took the suspect into custody “without force.” The four hostages inside were unharmed. Police identified the suspect as a 31-year-old St. Paul woman, who was booked into the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy