Lil Wop Disses Gucci Mane, Calls Him a Weirdo

Taylor Swift is far from Scooter Braun’s only enemy. As a new investigation by Insider meticulously laid out, the megamanager has bad blood with artists from Ye (formerly Kanye West) to Todrick Hall. Also on that list is Lil Twist, a rapper who was friends with Braun’s star client, Justin Bieber, during his chaotic mid-2010s. Twist told Insider that Braun planted negative coverage of him during that time “to protect Justin.” The outlet independently cited stories like a 2013 TMZ report on Bieber’s weed smoking, which claimed “Bieb’s people are blaming his Black friend Lil Twist for his bad behavior.” (The story also referenced Braun’s past success at swaying TMZ founder Harvey Levin to not publish video of Bieber using the N-word.) “He did his job, but he did it wrong, in ways of hurting other people to get things done,” Twist told Insider.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO