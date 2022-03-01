ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Wop Disses Gucci Mane, Calls Him a Weirdo

By Trent Fitzgerald
My Magic GR
My Magic GR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lil Wop had to get some things off his chest about his former boss Gucci Mane. On Monday (Feb. 28), the former 1017 Eskimos artist jumped on his Twitter page to clear up some rumors about his departure from the label and had some not-so-kind words for the "So Icy"...

mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Islandz

Gucci Mane Overtakes NBA YoungBoy On YouTube For No. 1 Trending Song

Gucci Mane now has the top trending song on YouTube after taking over the No. 1 spot from NBA YoungBoy, who the song was aimed at. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has taken a firm stance against his opponents in 2022, regularly hitting out against his OTF rivals. The rapper recently added two additional targets to his scope when he referenced Lil Baby and industry and streets legend Gucci Mane. Youngboy accused Gucci of cosigning his opps on his latest release, “I Hate YoungBoy.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Artist Foogiano Shows Off $100K Grills From Behind Bars

2021 HipHopDX Rising Star Foogiano was recently interviewed in jail for a new BBC documentary called Forbidden America: Rap’s New Frontline. During his conversation with journalist Louis Theroux, the Georgia rapper — signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label — revealed he still wears a permanent $100,000 grill in his mouth, despite being incarcerated in Greensboro, Georgia county jail and serving a five-year sentence.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Famous Dex
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Gucci Mane
My Magic GR

Kodak Black’s Mom Gets a Sniper Gang Tattoo – Watch

Kodak Black's mom is making her Sniper Gang affiliation permanently known. In a video Kodak shared on Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 24), the South Florida rapper's mother is seen getting Sniper Gang tattooed on her upper arm. The video can be found at the bottom of this post. "She's getting...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Seemingly Disses NBA YoungBoy On New Song "AHHH HA"

Fans were expecting a full-length release from Chicago rapper Lil Durk on Tuesday (February 22) but it turns out that The Voice had other plans. Announcing that the album was delayed until next month, the 29-year-old artist released his new single, titled "AHHH HA." The song, which will be included on 7220, is making lots of noise as it is presently trending on YouTube Music. Fans have been reacting to the new song all morning and some have pointed out a few lyrics that appear to be directed at YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Lil Twist Says Scooter Braun Planted Negative Stories About Him ‘to Protect’ Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift is far from Scooter Braun’s only enemy. As a new investigation by Insider meticulously laid out, the megamanager has bad blood with artists from Ye (formerly Kanye West) to Todrick Hall. Also on that list is Lil Twist, a rapper who was friends with Braun’s star client, Justin Bieber, during his chaotic mid-2010s. Twist told Insider that Braun planted negative coverage of him during that time “to protect Justin.” The outlet independently cited stories like a 2013 TMZ report on Bieber’s weed smoking, which claimed “Bieb’s people are blaming his Black friend Lil Twist for his bad behavior.” (The story also referenced Braun’s past success at swaying TMZ founder Harvey Levin to not publish video of Bieber using the N-word.) “He did his job, but he did it wrong, in ways of hurting other people to get things done,” Twist told Insider.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disses#Rapper#Eskimos#Ig#Dmx#Xxl
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Dropped the Name of a Surprising Housewife Who Approached Her to Work on a Song

Not only is Kandi Burruss one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now also sharing her life on the new Bravo series Kandi & The Gang, which shows fans the inner workings of her Old Lady Gang restaurant, but she is, of course, a music icon. She's made history in the industry as a member of Xscape and a solo artist, as well as a prolific songwriter ("No Scrubs," "Bills, Bills, Bills," you get the picture). She is also the woman behind Kim Zolciak-Biermann's legendary track, "Tardy for the Party."
ATLANTA, GA
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
My Magic GR

Bow Wow Reacts to Meme Calling Him ‘Corny’ With Nick Cannon, Logic and Others

Bow Wow isn't feeling a meme that's circulating online, which labeled himself and several others "corny." On Tuesday (Feb. 22), Bow Wow hopped in Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram comments to sound off on a meme that contained a photo of himself, Nick Cannon, Logic, Will Smith, Drake, comedian Wayne Brady and Childish Gambino, and asked the question, "Why Are The People On This List So Corny?"
CELEBRITIES
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy