Bridgerton newcomer Charithra Chandran is a secret Vogue Runway addict. By the time she had headed from the Dior autumn/winter 2022 show to her hotel in Paris, the British-Indian actor had already screen-shotted her favourite looks on the app. She’s obsessed with the chiffon corset dresses worn with biker shorts; ditto the asymmetric skirts. “The show was full of surprises!” a delighted Chandran says over the phone. “You never knew where it was going to go next.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO