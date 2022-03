A top European Union official said Tuesday that serious concerns remain about the respect for rule of law in Poland despite plans by the country’s president to abolish a disputed legal chamber.Vera Jourova, a European Commission vice president, said the EU’s executive arm is currently analyzing a proposal by Polish President Andrzej Duda to replace the so-called Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court.The chamber has the power to suspend judges whose rulings are disliked by the ruling authorities.The European Court of Justice said last year that it violated EU laws and ordered its temporary suspension pending a verdict. It...

