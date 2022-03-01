SCREAM AT HOME

Click here to read the full article. The “One Piece” live-action series at Netflix has added six new cast members, Variety has learned.
Morgan Davies (“The End,” “The Evil Dead: Rise”), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Me Time”), Aidan Scott (“Action Point,” “Between the Devil”), Jeff Ward (“Brand New Cherry Flavor,” “Hack”), McKinley Belcher III (“Ozark,” “The Good Lord Bird”) and Vincent Regan (“300,” “Troy”) have all joined the series.
They join previously announced cast members Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar. The new cast members will appear as the following characters: Davies as...
Comments / 0