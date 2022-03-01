ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

SCREAM AT HOME

z975.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney...

z975.com

The Sanford Herald

Neve Campbell 'approached' for Scream 6

Neve Campbell has been "approached" for 'Scream 6'. The 48-year-old actress reprised her role as Sidney Prescott in the fifth film in the blockbuster slasher franchise, reuniting with Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley). Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream Star Addresses Their Return for Sixth Film

This year's Scream brought back a number of legacy actors to take on Ghostface, though the nature of the premise also set the stage for the next film in the series to focus on all-new characters, with longtime star Neve Campbell recently noting that she has been approached about playing Sidney Prescott again, but that without an actual script, she's not sure if she'll be reprising her role. Given that Campbell has been approached about the project, it would seem that the filmmakers are hoping to include Sidney in some capacity, though it's unknown to what extent and if Campbell is interested in whatever approach to the character might be in the sequel. Scream 6 is expected to begin production this summer.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream Digital and DVD Release Dates Announced

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media announced on Monday that Scream will be available for digital sales on March 1, and will come to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on April 5 from Paramount Home Entertainment. They also announced that fans can own both the new 2022 movie and the original 1996 hit in a Scream 2-Movie Collection on 4K Ultra HD or Blu-ray. Of course, Scream did not take its cues from movies like Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which removed all of their franchise's sequels from the official continuity, so you'd also have to snag Scream 2, 3, and 4 as separate purchases if you wanted the full collection. If HD isn't a worry, there are already low-cost DVDs for that, including a 3-movie collection of the first three films.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Scream' Reboot Now Streaming on Paramount+

The Scream reboot is now streaming on Paramount+, after premiering in theaters just two months ago. Subscribers of the streaming service can now watch the hit film anytime. Notably, the streamer also features the rest of the Scream franchise films as well, so fans can also check out movies 1-4 in addition to 5. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
MOVIES
