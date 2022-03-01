SCREAM AT HOME

This year's Scream brought back a number of legacy actors to take on Ghostface, though the nature of the premise also set the stage for the next film in the series to focus on all-new characters, with longtime star Neve Campbell recently noting that she has been approached about playing Sidney Prescott again, but that without an actual script, she's not sure if she'll be reprising her role. Given that Campbell has been approached about the project, it would seem that the filmmakers are hoping to include Sidney in some capacity, though it's unknown to what extent and if Campbell is interested in whatever approach to the character might be in the sequel. Scream 6 is expected to begin production this summer.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO