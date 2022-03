The Terrific Ten has you covered on all the best highlights from all the action across college softball on Saturday. The Oregon Ducks must love the North Carolina air, because they have sent quite a few balls into orbit this weekend. The Ducks have scored 42 runs in four games, including 18 runs in a pair of games on Saturday. Vallery Wong continued her rabid hot streak at the plate, finishing the day’s games 3-5 with three home runs and four RBIs to her credit. Inserted into the Ducks’ starting lineup as a temporary replacement for the injured Terra McGowan, Wong is telling the Ducks’ coaching staff that she belongs in the lineup even once McGowan returns to full health. She is tearing it up at the plate.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO