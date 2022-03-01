ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB talks faltering as owners present ‘best’ offer to union

By The Associated Press
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball made a “best and final” offer to locked out players about 90 minutes before its 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline and threatened to start canceling regular season games if the sides don’t reach a deal. After making progress during 16...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

MLB ‘Deadlocked’ With Players’ Union After Talks Resume

Major League Baseball officials were frustrated with an offer presented by locked-out players after labor negotiations resumed on Sunday, saying the union’s proposal was “worse” than the previous one and backtracked on key issues. The organization said bargaining between the two sides, which took place for the first time since the first week of the season’s games were canceled on Tuesday, had “deadlocked.” A spokesperson for MLB said they had been hoping to “get a deal done quickly,” but “the players association chose to come back to us with a proposal that was worse than Monday night and was not designed to move the process forward. On some issues, they even went backwards.” The sides are at odds over issues like luxury tax, minimum salaries, and the proposed pre-arbitration bonus pool, according to Reuters. The union has refused to budge on the first two matters, but raised its baseline for the bonus pool from $5 to $80 million, the Chicago Tribune reported. The season, which was supposed to begin March 31, is the MLB’s first to be delayed by labor issues since 1995.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

MLB Lockout News: Owners says Players Union offer ‘went backward’, here are the latest updates

The past few months have been a difficult time for the game of baseball as the owners and players union have failed to come together and find a middle ground and a lot of new economic issues. With the majority of factors stalling, both sides met over the weekend trying to find more middle ground, but the MLBPA ”went backward,” according to the owners.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
Cleveland.com

The top 10 NFL free agents 2022 (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Attention in the NFL turns from draft prospects at the combine to free agents this week as teams start to shape their rosters for the 2022 season. Teams can begin signing free agents on March 16, although potential free agents can begin negotiating two days prior to that.
NFL
Cleveland.com

The high praise for new Ohio State assistant Perry Eliano from 2 NFL Combine stars -- ‘He took us to a different level’

INDIANAPOLIS -- The discussions in the Cincinnati cornerback meeting room last season were high-level. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was viewed as maybe the best cover corner in the country, and he could be a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft in April. Coby Bryant was a natural leader who would go on to win the Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in the country. He should be a Day 2 pick in this draft. At the center of it was cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano, who is now the safeties coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
68K+
Followers
64K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy